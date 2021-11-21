“I was not really too upset with the trade or anything”: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope dismisses reporter’s dig at Los Angeles Lakers’s ‘failure season’

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could not hold back his laughter when posed with a question about his former team Los Angeles Lakers and their season.

After winning the Championship in the 2019/20 season, Los Angeles Lakers were hit with a swarm of injuries the following campaign, which resulted in a premature exit in the playoffs at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

As a knee-jerk reaction, Lakers went berserk during the off-season. The likes of Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, Andre Drummond, Ben McLemore and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, among others, were shown the exit door. Russel Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Carmelo Anthony, Kent Bazemore joined them.

Initially touted to win the title this season as a super team, it has not gone according to plan for LeBron James and co. They sit 9th in the Western Conference, with an 8-9 record and have lost three on the bounce. Their disastrous start is bound to make the players they offloaded very casually happy…or so it seems.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope claims that the trade to Washington from the Lakers did not bother him

Reports, across sports, exist to create drama. Their job is to extract juice one-liners that will immediately make front-page news of any sports section. One such reporter tried his best to get that scandalous answer from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who probably did not give him the satisfation.

When asked whether he was ‘satisfied’ with Lakers’ ‘failure’ of a season, compared to Wizards’ great start, KCP could not hold back his instinct to laugh. But soon gave a thoughtful response.

“I’m happy where I’m at. You know, wasn’t really too upset with the trade or anything. Brad (Beal) is a great friend, and we always talked about talked about playing with each other, so it was no biggie for me. I was already coming off a Championship, and tried to move on.”

Washington Wizards are on a rather impressive run of late, sitting second only to the Brooklyn Nets in the East. Unfortunately, though, they don’t get to face off against the Lakers till mid-March. Eyes on the Charlotte Hornets on 22nd night for the capital outfit for now.