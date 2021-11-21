Basketball

“I was not really too upset with the trade or anything”: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope dismisses reporter’s dig at Los Angeles Lakers’s ‘failure season’

"I was not really too upset with the trade or anything": Kentavious Caldwell-Pope dismisses reporter's dig at Los Angeles Lakers's 'failure season'
Udhav Arora

Previous Article
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is not better than Shaquille O'Neal!": Stephen A. Smith does not agree that the Milwaukee man is better than the Lakers Legend
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I was not really too upset with the trade or anything": Kentavious Caldwell-Pope dismisses reporter's dig at Los Angeles Lakers's 'failure season'
“I was not really too upset with the trade or anything”: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope dismisses reporter’s dig at Los Angeles Lakers’s ‘failure season’

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could not hold back his laughter when posed with a question about his…