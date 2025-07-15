“LeBron James as One of the Pioneers”: Steve Nash Credits LBJ for the Rise in Scorers Also Being Playmakers

The NBA’s probably got the best talent pool it’s ever had. Fans of older eras may disagree, but players come into the league today possessing far greater skills than their predecessors did.

Back in the 1980s and ’90s, a player’s position dictated their role. Point guards facilitated offense, shooting guards scored the ball, and centers rebounded the ball. Nowadays, versatility is the primary asset. No one can be just a scorer; they must be able to impact the game in other ways as well.

As a result, many elite scorers have taken the next step to become playmakers for others. LeBron James and Steve Nash highlighted this drastic change on their Mind the Game podcast.

“In the 1995 season, out of the top 10 points-per-game leaders, there’s only one guy in the top five in assists, and that was Michael Jordan,” James said. “Look at it now, 25, 30 years later, and out of the top 10 scorers in the NBA, you have five or six guys in the top 10 of assists.”

Although he didn’t say it, LeBron James is one of the players who started moving the needle. Nash could score the ball, but he was never an elite scorer. He did thrive at playmaking, though. Looking at what James started to normalize, Nash couldn’t help but give credit to the four-time NBA champion.

“I’ll use LeBron [James] as one of the pioneers. One of the trendsetters in this way is we’re seeing a big physical athlete that can score but is also playmaking,” Nash proclaimed.

This prototype is rare but garners attention when they become available. It is why Ben Simmons was such a highly sought-after prospect out of college. A more recent example of this brand of player is Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham.

Twenty years ago, teams would’ve forced Cunningham to play as a forward. Pioneers like LeBron have broken down the walls that restricted players like Cade to positions that didn’t match their play style.

“Nowadays, defenses are more sophisticated. You have to be able to react and play. So LeBron coming into the league, let’s not forget the leading scorer in NBA history, but also one of the greatest passers and playmakers,” Nash said.

The two-time MVP gave his flowers to James for all he has done for the game. More players will continue to take the torch and build upon the legacy LeBron has left, just like he did with the legends that came before him.