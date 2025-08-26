mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards Takes Jab At Adidas Athletes James Harden And Donovan Mitchell For “Weak A** Shoes”

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards warms up before game five of the western conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.

Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

One of the best things about being a star in the NBA is having a shoe sponsorship. Most can boast that, but only a select few can ever say that they have a whole line dedicated to them. Anthony Edwards, the 24-year-old sensation, can. Currently in China, promoting his latest shoes, Edwards also took a jab at fellow ballers James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Edwards’ first shoe, the Adidas AE1, launched in 2023 and quickly became a big hit. Now he is set to rock the AE2. It is a proud moment for the Minnesota Timberwolves star, who was asked in a recent interview how it felt to see his opponents wearing Adidas shoes against him.

Edwards candidly admitted that he only enjoys it when opponents take the court wearing the AEs. If they show up in the signature lines of other Adidas athletes, he is not as appreciative.

The former No. 1 pick recalled playing his Timberwolves teammate, Terrence Shannon Jr, right before coming to China. Much to Ant’s dismay, he was wearing some other Adidas shoes. “I told him, you got those weak a** shoes,” Edwards revealed.

Shannon Jr. is just entering his sophomore year, so he does not have his own line of Adidas kicks, but the company has produced signature lines for others, including Harden and Mitchell. “I think he had on some Hardens or Donovan Mitch, and I’m not saying their shoes are weak, but they ain’t mine,” Edwards added with a smug smile.

Edwards, of course, was only joking. There was no way he would travel halfway across the world just to take a dig at other shoes made by the company that pays him millions of dollars a year. Plus, he’s taken jabs like this before during the launch of his AE1s, which was actually a part of an Adidas shoot, in which he dissed Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, and LeBron James.

Edwards is proud of the AE series and is also grateful to Adidas for making them. In his interview in China, he also acknowledged the fine job done by the company. It even won the ‘sneaker of the year’, Edwards revealed. “Adidas did a really good job of putting the shoe together, especially when it comes to the inside of the shoe, as far as how comfortable it is.” 

Expect the Timberwolves star to put them on display for the NBA community to see when he takes to the court again in a months’ time.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor

