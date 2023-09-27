Tyrese Haliburton ‘Trolls’ Buddy Hield Over ‘$18,568,183 News’ While Streaming NBA 2K: “I Can’t Believe They Traded Me to the Magic”

Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield have been playing together since their days in the Sacramento Kings in 2020. At this point, both these young stars have proved themselves to be emerging talents, although Hield is under trade speculations for a move suggesting his departure from the Indiana Pacers. Though trade rumors all seem galore, Haliburton hilariously addressed these rumors by pulling in a hilarious troll on Hield, all while streaming NBA 2K. In a clip posted by BASKETBALL on X, Tyrese claimed how he would be the first person to know any news of Hield landing a $18,568,183 trade.

Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield have been together ever since Haliburton was drafted to the Kings in 2020. Over the period of time, their relationship grew stronger on the court when they both arrived in Indiana on a trade deal. Hence, Haliburton is not wrong to claim how he’d know of Buddy Hield’s trade if any were to materialize at this point.

Tyrese Haliburton trolls teammate Buddy Hield over trade rumors while streaming NBA 2K

Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield have been teammates for long enough to know each other quite well. Given their close bond, it’s quite plausible for Haliburton to be aware of Hield’s trade moves, if the Pacers indeed found a good deal package to depart the small forward.

Reacting to the trade rumors galore about Heild, Haliburton claimed how he would be the first to know about any such trade taking place. Furthermore, Tyrese tried trolling Buddy Hield, claiming he would cry complaining about a possible trade to the Orlando Magic, all while streaming NBA 2K.

“If you think a trade’s happening and l’m not aware, you’re a clown… [Buddy Hield] would’ve called me by now crying. ‘I can’t believe they traded me to the Magic.’”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BasketballOnX/status/1706880636441497845?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Surely, Tyrese knows his teammate well enough to understand his team choices. And more so, this might even be a hint towards a possible destination where we might see Buddy Hield next in the upcoming season. As the Pacers stand just 7 days from beginning their training camp, no new deal has been materialized to trade Hield this summer. Though teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers were interested, the negotiations never gained any traction. Perhaps, the Pacers are looking for a ‘sweetener’ from this trade, with a possibility to acquire a first-round pick in return.

Tyrese Haliburton’s father’s advice helped Buddy Hield score the fastest 3-pointer

Buddy Hield proved his potential for the Indiana Pacers by becoming the second-fastest player to reach 1,500 career three-pointers, only behind Stephen Curry. He currently holds the franchise record for the most threes made for the 2022-23 season. However, all of this would not have been possible without Tyrese Haliburton’s dad motivating Hield.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ballislife/status/1608806092682973185?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Haliburton’s father advised Hield to stop dribbling and to shoot the ball. Being a referee himself, Tyrese’s father does know some crucial ins and outs of the game. Well, all of that worked out for Hield as he did surpass Reggie Miller to score the most threes in Pacers’ history. Hield and Haliburton were both selected for the 2023 NBA Three-Point Contest, only to lose in the finals to the Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.