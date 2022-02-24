“The Memphis Grizzlies are going to the NBA Finals!”: Jay Williams comes up with a bold prediction on ESPN, backs Ja Morant’s team to go past the Warriors and the Suns

Jay Williams has a bold prediction, says Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are going to the 2022 NBA Finals.

High-flying dunkers, skilled shooters, big-time shot blockers, and suffocating defenders, the Memphis Grizzlies have them all. The young Grizzlies play every game like it’s their last, and it is tremendous to watch from a small market team like them.

At 41-19, they have the third-best record in the West as well as the entire league. If you predicted that at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, people would have called you mad, if you betted on it, you could have made a fortune.

But what already has been a very successful campaign for Ja Morant led team could become even bigger if they would be able to keep up their performance in the Playoffs.

Everyone can see what this team is capable of doing in the coming years, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, but some think they can do it now.

Jay Williams sees Memphis Grizzlies in this year’s Finals

Williams, a former No.2 pick of the 2002 draft and an analyst for ESPN, recently came up with a bold prediction. He believes Morant’s Grizzlies can defeat the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors in the Playoffs and reach the 2022 NBA Finals.

.@RealJayWilliams has a BOLD prediction 👀⬇️ “The Memphis Grizzlies are going to the NBA Finals!” pic.twitter.com/MjQjKrM2Ei — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 23, 2022

As wild as it sounds, it can be a possibility. While the Grizzlies have split the wins (1-1) with the Suns this season, they have a 2-1 advantage over the Warriors. Although that is a small sample size to predict a 7-game series, the Grizzlies do have an 18-10 record against the teams with a winning record.

That record can be considered good enough to expect this resilient Memphis team to make a much deeper Playoffs run from the last one.

In any case, they have come a long way from being surprise entrants in last year’s Playoffs to being a strong contender capable of making massive upsets this season.