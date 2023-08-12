After Hyping Up Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving ‘Hilariously Roasts’ LeBron James’ Former Teammate Dennis Schroder at FIBA WC Friendly Game

With the FIBA World Cup around the corner, fans have been joining in on the hype. Kyrie Irving is one of the many basketball enthusiasts who has been actively following the exhibition games as nations prepare for the prestigious tournament later in the month. The Dallas Mavericks star has been reacting to the friendly games on stream. In the latest stream, Irving hyped Luka Doncic for an outstanding performance for Slovenia. During the same video, “Uncle Drew” also roasted LeBron James’ former teammate – Dennis Schroder – for his signature move.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic had a monstrous 34-point, 13-rebound, and 14-assist triple-double for Slovenia in a win against Montenegro. Kyrie Irving, who was watching the highlights of the game while streaming it on Twitch, was impressed with Doncic’s display. In awe of his Mavericks teammates’ dominant outing, Irving hyped Luka up by taking shots at the viewers of his stream. Only minutes later, the 2016 NBA Champion went at Schroder, trolling the German Guard’s “easy” move.

Kyrie Irving mocks Dennis Schroder while watching Germany-Canada highlights on stream

Apart from watching Luka Doncic and Co. lodge a win against Montenegro, Kyrie Irving also put on the highlights from the Germany vs. Canada matchup. While watching the nail-biting contest, Irving couldn’t help but notice the “easy” move Dennis Schroder kept pulling off during the course of the battle. Irving, who is known for having multiple combinations of handles, couldn’t prevent himself from trolling Schroder for his signature move.

Advertisement

“If y’all let Dennis Schroder get away with this move, dawg…,” Kyrie said.

Kyrie even expressed embarrassment after Dwight Powell, his Dallas Mavericks teammate, fell prey to Schroder’s “easy” move. As seen in Kyrie Center’s tweet, the eight-time All-Star failed to understand how Dennis kept getting away with the move.

“Come on, D Powell. I love you to death but come on bro you know that’s too easy. Y’all keep letting this dude get away with this move… Funny moves in basketball, man,” Kyrie said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kyriecenterig/status/1690111569030778886?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Irrespective of what Irving had to comment on his handles, Schroder’s performance was a huge reason behind Germany’s win. Lodging a 16-point, 7-rebound, and 8-assist near triple-double, the 29-year-old led the European squad to an 86-81 victory. Apart from stuffing the stat sheet, the Toronto Raptors Guard also pulled off a disrespectful move on Dillon Brooks that went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Kyrie backs Team USA to win World Cup

Like always, Team USA’s roster is filled with some of the most talented players the NBA has to offer. With the likes of Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jalen Brunson, among several others, representing the nation, Team USA is certainly going to enter the tournament as the favorite to win it all.

While there have been some naysayers criticizing the young squad, Kyrie Irving displayed his confidence in Anthony Edwards. Hyping the Minnesota Timberwolves Guard for wearing the legendary Number 10, Irving backed Steve Kerr’s boys to win Gold,