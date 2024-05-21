Anthony Edwards’ Trash Talk To Nikola Jokic Gets ‘Leaked’ Following The Wolves Game 7 Victory

May 12, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Compared to his performances from the remainder of the postseason, Anthony Edwards had a subpar outing in Game 7 of the Timberwolves-Nuggets series. Despite this, he has gone viral anyway due to a leaked audio clip revealing his bold, yet slightly hilarious bit of smack talk with Nikola Jokic during the contest.

During the dying seconds of the Western Conference Semifinal, Anthony Edwards was dribbling out the clock. While doing so, he taunted the crowd present at the Ball Arena, waving them goodbye.

Rather understandably, Nikola Jokic just couldn’t appreciate his actions. Instantly, the Serb confronted the 22-year-old, resulting in a tense conversation between the two superstars.

Jokic: “Why, why?”

Edwards: “Why what?”

Jokic: “Why did you wave at the crowd?”

Edwards: *points at the scoreboard*

Anthony Edwards was certainly a bit fearless with his action, especially considering that he had an angry near-7-footer in his face. Despite being in this very scary situation, the man hilariously simply pointed to the scoreboard when asked about the reason behind his actions.

All series long the superstar had been mercilessly heckled by thousands of fans in Denver. So, it only stands to reason that if the supporters dish it out, they must also be strong enough to take it.

Fortunately for most fanbases, when it really comes down to it, many superstars pass on taunting the crowd, instead choosing to appreciate their opponents after they have won. But clearly, the Timberwolves man was in no mood to be so generous. In fact, this has been the case since the very beginning of the series.

Anthony Edwards was feisty all series long

Waving them goodbye wasn’t the only interaction that Anthony Edwards had with the fans. A few minutes prior, the two-time All-Star knocked down the game-sealing three-pointer and had some NSFW comments directed to an older spectator in the crowd.

Anthony Edwards yelled “where you at, nigga?!” to an old white man. pic.twitter.com/ORoxolu5TZ — ᴀʟʟᴋɴᴏᴡɪɴɢᴊᴀʜ (@JahsHavinn) May 20, 2024

While the Wolves leader didn’t explicitly say anything to Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray was one player who had to endure a lot of Edwards’ trash-talk. Following the Game 7 win, Ant didn’t mince his words when claiming that he had Murray “in handcuffs”, indicating that he was locking up the star guard on the defensive end.

In all probability, this comment was a direct response to the Canadian’s Game 6 post-match interview. After finishing that particular contest with only 10 points on 22.2% shooting, Murray claimed that Edwards’ defense wasn’t responsible for the subpar performance. Instead, he blamed his injured elbow.

Anthony Edwards didn’t just trash-talk when the Minnesota side had an advantage in the series. Even when the series was tied Edwards didn’t lose confidence in his squad. Once Game 4 was virtually over, with the series 2-2, Ant had an interesting exchange with a chippy Jamal Murray.

The Minnesota Timberwolves eventually got the better of Michael Malone’s boys, winning the series 4-3. But even when they were down, Anthony Edwards also outplayed Murray in just about every game.

The Nuggets man averaged a pedestrian 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 40.3% FG. Whereas, his opponent lodged a much better stat line – 27.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 50% FG.

With Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves now beyond high on confidence, it almost seems like a foregone conclusion that they will talk smack against their Conference Finals matchup – the Dallas Mavericks as well. That said, with Luka Doncic on the other side of the table here, the team may want to be a bit more careful with how they go about it.