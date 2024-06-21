Anthony Edwards and Co. Will Reach the NBA Finals if Karl-Anthony Towns Does His Part Says Heat Legend

The comparisons between Michael Jordan and Anthony Edwards aren’t slowing down. Even after the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to Dallas in the Western Conference Finals, Heat legend and current member of NBA media, Udonis Haslem has Ant-Man next in line to take over. The 3-time champion even has the Timberwolves making the Finals next year.

Appearing on ESPN’s ‘First Take’, Udonis Haslem decided to make his predictions for next year’s Finalists. While there wasn’t much debate about who will make a return on the East, the main question arose around which team will represent the Western Conference. Haslem had Ant-Man and the Timberwolves making another run, as the 44-year-old added,

“Minnesota Timberwolves for me…I am looking at those guys and Ant-Man who were are saying is the closest thing to MJ both on and off the basketball court. When you look at what the Boston Celtics are talking about when they got the Championship this year…the pain, the pain of the loss…[Minnesota has] felt that pain of the loss. … If Ant-Man is truly, truly the heir to Michael Jordan, if he is truly that type of guy, that pain will drive him.”

'First Take' host, Molly Qerim wasn't too convinced with Haslem's take, even questioning if, despite the loss to Dallas, Edwards remains as heir to Jordan's throne.

‘First Take’ host, Molly Qerim wasn’t too convinced with Haslem’s take, even questioning if, despite the loss to Dallas, Edwards remains as heir to Jordan’s throne. Understanding his host’s opinion, UD openly disagreed, stating that Edwards is “still young” and has time to win. Even pointed out how No.23 himself didn’t win a championship till later in his career.

Closing his comments on the Timberwolves title chances, the former Heat enforcer did mention that without Karl-Anthony Towns showing up, the Timberwolves title chances will slide to near zero. For Haslem, KAT is the key to unlocking Minnesota’s entire potential. But the Timberwolves have time, and even Jordan and his Bulls didn’t win till much later either.

There is no comparison between Edwards and Jordan

Unlike Edwards, Jordan stayed at college a little longer and got drafted to the league in 1984 at the age of 21. As a rookie, Jordan dazzled the league-winning Rookie of the Year, a title that Edwards lost to Hornets guard LaMelo Ball. Moving on Jordan would break his leg in the following season and miss over 64 games en route to making a playoff appearance. But unfortunately, the previous year’s fate awaited the Bulls and Jordan as the Celtics swept the Chicago side. But in Game 2 of the Boston series, Jordan would break the Garden’s scoring record putting up 63 points, which also happened to be the single-game playoff record in the NBA.

In his third year in the league, Jordan would win MVP after he averaged 35.0 ppg on 53.5% shooting. Jordan also made it past the first round for the first that year, beating the Cavaliers in five games. No.23’s campaign would again end rather early as the Bulls met the Bad Boy Pistons, led by star guard Isiah Thomas.

Jordan would meet the Pistons three more times, as Chicago lost the first two back-to-back encounters. But by the time the 1991 season rolled into the picture, everyone knew that MJ and the Bulls were going for the crown. Taking care of the Pistons in 4 games in the Eastern Conference Finals, Jordan was headed to the NBA Finals to meet Magic and The Lakers.

Unfortunately for fans, the Lakers didn’t pose much of a threat to the Bulls as Johnson and his ball club lost the series in five games. So by the time Jordan turned 28, the league was his. It will be interesting to see if Ant-Man can capture the league before his seventh season. To be able to give substance to the Jordan comparisons, there is one thing he will have to do for sure, and that is solidify himself as a top 3 player in the league.