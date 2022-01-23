“Anthony Edwards wants to pack on five pounds of muscle but Popeyes continues to be a hindrance”: The 20-year old’s love for the fast-food joint and its fries is his biggest weakness

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards plans to pack on five pounds of muscle, but is finding it hard to give up Popeyes.

The Minnesota Timberwolves finally look like a playoff contender in the west, their last outing being in the 2017-18 season. Though the team is currently one game below +500, they have the cavalry in Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony-Towns, and D’Angelo Russell to make a deep run in the post-season.

Wolves guard Edwards’ game does bear a certain resemblance to the legend Michael Jordan. Ant’s offensive ability to shoot, drive-in, and defend does remind us of His Airness. LaMelo Ball winning the ROY award over Edwards did feel like a robbery by many.

The 20-year old’s dunk on Yuta Watanabe is one of the coldest dunks in NBA history. Edwards’ athleticism and 6″4′ frame make him stand out amongst many in the league. Nonetheless, the Wolves guard plans to spend a few more hours building more muscle at the gym.

Though Edwards aspires to go on a strict diet, Popeyes is his biggest distraction.

Anthony Edwards talks fitness and his love for Popeyes.

Edwards has the potential to be a future superstar in the league. Ant is averaging 22.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.6 APG, and 1.5 SPG this season. The 2021-22 season saw Edwards record a career-high 48-points. Despite being one of the youngest players on the roster, Edwards never shies away from taking accountability.

The Wolves guard does exhibit physical toughness on the court and does have the strength and size. The current season has seen Edwards become bigger, something he aims to continue by putting in hours at the gym. However, his biggest weakness continues to remain Popeyes.

Edwards’ affection towards Popeyes was visible during a post-game media interaction last season. Ant has Popeyes fries in his top 4 of all time.

Hopefully, Edwards trainer allows him to binge on his favorite eating joint, considering one cheat meal a week is allowed.