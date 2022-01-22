Basketball

“What the hell was Milwaukee Bucks Twitter thinking?”: NBA Twitter pans the 2021 champions’ handle for posting a Grayson Allen gif shortly after Alex Caruso’s injury was confirmed

"What the hell was Milwaukee Bucks Twitter thinking?": NBA Twitter pans the 2021 champions' handle for posting a Grayson Allen gif shortly after Alex Caruso's injury was confirmed
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"There are 40+ guys Daryl Morey isn't getting for Ben Simmons": Bill Simmons names 40 players better than the Sixers' All-Star who won't be traded in exchange for him
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"What the hell was Milwaukee Bucks Twitter thinking?": NBA Twitter pans the 2021 champions' handle for posting a Grayson Allen gif shortly after Alex Caruso's injury was confirmed
“What the hell was Milwaukee Bucks Twitter thinking?”: NBA Twitter pans the 2021 champions’ handle for posting a Grayson Allen gif shortly after Alex Caruso’s injury was confirmed

Whoever runs the Milwaukee Bucks Twitter handle is probably under review right now as NBA…