$14 million Anthony Edwards Pledges To Not Order Favorite Popeyes or McDonald’s  

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards introduces shocking changes to his diet for the upcoming season, letting go of favorites Popeyes and McDonalds.

Coming off a first-round playoff elimination, the Minnesota Timberwolves made some significant changes to their roster in the recent off-season, acquiring three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert. President Tim Connelly and co were willing to part with a host of their draft picks and talents for this move.

The T-Wolves starting 5 includes multiple All-Star players, including Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and D’Angelo Russell. Thus it’s evident that the front office doesn’t wish to waste any more time, focusing on winning now, which includes contending for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

In what it seems, the 21-year-old Anthony Edwards aims to follow suit too. The Ant-Man is one of the most promising talents in the league, with his style of play finding similarities with legend Michael Jordan. The Wolves guard can not only drive to the paint but shoot the ball as well.

While he may possess a skill set similar to that of MJ, he now looks to embody the discipline of the Bulls MVP. A big fan of fast food, Edwards has decided to give up on his biggest weakness for the upcoming season.

Anthony Edwards will no longer be a regular customer of Popeyes and McDonald’s.

Anyone, who’s watched Timberwolves’ post-game media interactions, is aware of Ant-Man’s obsession with fast food. So much so that the 6ft 4′ couldn’t wait for the press conference to end to enjoy his meal.

Anthony Edwards is comedy. Brought Popeye’s to his postgame media 😂 pic.twitter.com/ygdGWkvC1P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2021

Anthony Edwards really ordered McDonald’s during his postgame presser 💀 pic.twitter.com/Npgl21XNjh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2022

However, this may not be the case anymore, with Edwards looking to get in better shape for the upcoming season. The Wolves guard has been packing on muscle in the weight room, avoiding his burgers and fries on weekdays, which he plans to reduce to nil soon.

Anthony Edwards said he didn’t eat any fried foods Monday-Thursday this offseason — and said he’s not going to have any fried foods during the season. I asked about Popeyes. He said not even Popeyes — and definitely won’t be ordering McDonalds at press conferences anymore. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 29, 2022

The former Georgia player aims to work on the defensive end of his game, hoping to make the All-Defensive team this season.

Anthony Edwards on what putting on 10 pounds this summer will help with most: “For sure attacking the rim. It makes my three ball a lot easier. It makes everything a lot easier. Defense, people can’t just bully me no more. It makes me feel a lot better.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 29, 2022

Anthony Edwards said he will be guarding the best opposing offensive player the majority of the time this season — and because of that, Ant says he will be “salty” if he doesn’t make an All-Defense team this season. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) September 29, 2022

It’s ironic how despite having built a net worth of $14 million at 21 years old, Edwards cannot have his favorite food. The Wolves guard understands he’s among men now, playing in the NBA, making his transition towards better discipline. One can only imagine how deadly Edwards would be if embodies the discipline of Air Jordan.

