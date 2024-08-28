mobile app bar

Anthony Edwards Was the Biggest Trash Talker in a Team Full of Superstars, Says Jrue Holiday

Prateek Singh
Published

Anthony Edwards and Jrue Holiday

Anthony Edwards and Jrue Holiday (CREDITS: USA Today)

In addition to being one of the best young players in the game, Anthony Edwards is also a stellar trash-talker and isn’t intimidated by any opponent. Nobody is safe from getting an earful on the court from the Timberwolves star. Not even his future first-ballot Hall of Famer teammates.

During an interview at the grand opening of fast-food chain Raising Cane’s new location in downtown Boston, Jrue Holiday was asked who the biggest trash talker on Team USA’s Paris Olympics roster. Without much hesitation, the Celtics star replied,

“Anthony Edwards. 100%…He’s a great player and you’ll see him trash-talking for a very, very long time.”

It’d be natural for the guard to tone down his trash-talking around icons like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. However, that seemingly wasn’t the case. The young guard has little regard for his opponent’s reputation, even during scrimmages in team practices.

If his teammates on Team USA weren’t safe from receiving a verbal barrage, center Rudy Gobert had little hope. In the gold medal game against France, Edwards relentlessly harassed the four-time Defensive Player of the Year with his trash-talk.

However, the 23-year-old had clarified before the game that the battle between him and his Timberwolves teammate was friendly. He added they have a great rapport, ensuring they won’t go too far with the jibes. Edwards said,

“He loves playing every year for France. He looks forward to it. Midseason, we were talking trash to each other. I am looking forward to playing against France.”

Like Gobert, Durant too was aware that the young star wouldn’t hold back when talking smack. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was on the receiving end of Edwards’ most famous verbal assault.

During Game 1 of the first-round battle between the Suns and the Timberwolves in the 2024 playoffs, the guard banked a three-pointed over Durant and immediately began talking trash to his face. The veteran couldn’t help but smile.

After the game, the two-time Finals MVP downplayed the incident and claimed he wasn’t bothered. Having witnessed how fearless Edwards was, Durant likely wasn’t surprised by his trash-talking in Team USA’s practice sessions.

For the rest of the stars, it was a warning in advance. The time they spent together in Paris and the memories they created will last forever. However, that won’t stop Edwards from talking smack to them when he meets them on the court in the upcoming NBA season.

