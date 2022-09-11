“Look at these queer a** n**gas”: Anthony Edwards’ homophobic comments cast doubt over following season

Anthony Edwards posts an incredibly homophobic video of himself talking about potentially queer men on the street.

Anthony Edwards is one the league’s youngest rising stars. Currently, he’s under his rookie scale contract and like every single rookie in the league who impresses their front office, gets offered a contract extension usually the summer before their final season on that rookie scale contract.

While Edwards packs a mean punch on the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves and would be deserving of a max offer sheet, his off court behavior has become a bit of concern. Mainly, it has to do with the fact that he posted quite the disrespectful video on his Instagram story a while back that has NBA Twitter a bit confused.

The first few years of your time in the NBA are the most crucial because they lead you to carve out a place for yourself in the league for the next 13-16 years.

Anthony Edwards is on a beautiful path of potential superstardom but unfortunately, there might be a massive roadblock ahead for him.

Anthony Edwards puts out a homophobic message on his socials.

Anthony Edwards took to his Instagram stories today and posted a video of himself making fun of queer men who were minding their own business on the side of the street.

In the video, he seems to be accompanied by another woman and the two laugh as Edwards films the men and asks what the world has come to. The video has been taken down since then.

Anthony Edwards is wild for this man 😭 pic.twitter.com/ccSkkDfe1E — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) September 11, 2022

NBA Twitter found this to be pretty disrespectful for the most part and are now worried for what may happen to Ant. In a world that has become quite progressive, blatantly disrespectful comments like this aren’t taken lightly. It’s unclear as to whether or not the league will step in. Ant however, has issued an apology since then.

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

This isn’t the first time an NBA player has displayed their homophobia on social media. Players like Patrick Beverley, Kevin Durant, and CJ McCollum, amongst several others, put out tweets with the word ‘f*g’ in them. The tweets have since been deleted.

