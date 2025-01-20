Antoine Walker Reveals How Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Avoided Weigh-Ins While Butting Heads With Pat Riley

The Heat organization is different from the 29 other teams due to their meticulous training program. They hold all players to the same standards regardless of their role. The iconic Heat culture, which was implemented by Pat Riley, wasn’t always received well. Former Heat star Antoine Walker reveals mandatory weigh-ins the team had to participate in. However, Shaquille O’Neal found a loophole as he butt heads with Riley.

Walker made a guest appearance on the Club 520 Podcast with former NBA player Jeff Teague. The one-time All-Star expressed his curiosity in the authenticity of Heat’s culture. Walker assured that it’s true and shared a personal experience from his time in Miami involving Riley’s adamant weight control program. He said,

“I was me, [James] Posey and Shaq. Pat was in one of them (those) moods so I got suspended once for like three games. But yeah he was on [checking the weigh-ins] every week. “Shaq when we played was 320. I mean I don’t know how true it is but Shaq say he played with the Lakers at 370. He won a couple of times at that weight. [Riley] and Shaq used to bump heads a little about that.”

The three-time All-Star shed light on Riley’s strict weigh-in program. The three prominent players on the program were Walker, James Posey and O’Neal. Players had to meet certain weight requirements each week and if they didn’t, they would receive a fine.

However, O’Neal didn’t agree with Riley’s methods. He had a good reason since he won three championships while weighing big, something which Riley was against.

Although Shaq complied, it didn’t mean he was okay with the rules. He even went as far to avoid the weigh-in by using baby oil to deceive the machine used to calculate body fat.

These antics weren’t always successful and more times than not, were unsuccessful. Riley and the Heat weren’t afraid to go a step further from a fine if they deem the incident fitting. Walker revealed an incident, which he was punished by Riley for failing to meet body weight requirements.

Walker’s punishment by the Heat

In the 2006-07 NBA season, Walker failed to meet his weight requirements multiple times. Instead of receiving a fine, the Heat elevated the consequence to a three-game suspension.

The punishment displayed the seriousness of Riley regarding the importance of abiding by the rules. Walker didn’t contest the punishment but used it as a means to focus more on his shape.

At the time, the Heat were attempting to defend their 2006 NBA title. Unfortunately, their efforts fell short as they lost to the Bulls in the first round.