Antonio Daniels Irked By Kevin Durant Not Refuting His Burner Account Accusations

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Kevin Durant found himself in hot water with the media after being accused of using burner accounts to diss his current and former teammates. This came after screenshots of shockingly disrespectful texts surfaced online. Durant, as most famous people normally do, was expected to deny that it was him, but he has refrained from doing so, which has further added to the drama.

Durant has been using burner accounts for years now. Sometimes, he doesn’t even need them to log in to X (formerly Twitter) and beef with fans online. But talking smack about teammates may just be a step too far. Former NBA star Antonio Daniels isn’t a fan and hates that Durant didn’t say that it wasn’t him.

Durant, before the Rockets took on the Hornets, said, “I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense. My teammates know what it is; we’ve been locked in the whole season.” This wasn’t an admission, but it also wasn’t a denial. And that doesn’t help “Slim Reaper”.

“When Kevin Durant was approached with the opportunity to shut this whole thing down, he didn’t,” Daniels said on Sirius XM NBA Radio.

“When he was approached with the opportunity to say, ‘This wasn’t me, I won’t talk about my teammates like that, if I have something to say to my teammates I say it directly to them’. But he didn’t.”  

There is no official investigation involving Kevin Durant, but it is still not a good look for the future Hall of Famer. That’s why Daniels too, wasn’t a fan of the situation.

Durant allegedly criticized his current Houston Rockets teammates, including Alperen Sengun, for their shooting and defensive limitations, and also took jabs at Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker, both of whom he shared a locker room with in previous years.

At the same time, it is possible that Durant cleared the air with those in Houston, at least away from the cameras. Based on how he played against the Hornets earlier today, there did not appear to be any lingering tension. Houston won 105-101, with Durant scoring 35 points.

Durant will always be at the center of attention when it comes to social media controversy. But he will also always be someone his teammates can rely on to put points on the board.

