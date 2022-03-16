Basketball

“Devin Booker should make an All-Defensive team this season!”: How the Suns’ superstar is slowly changing the narrative around his so-called lackluster defense

“Devin Booker should make an All-Defensive team this season!”: How the Suns’ superstar is slowly changing the narrative around his so-called lackluster defense
Joe Viju

Previous Article
"Hamilton remains F1’s biggest name"- Potential Instagram earnings of Lewis Hamilton outmatch Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Charles Leclerc combined
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Devin Booker should make an All-Defensive team this season!”: How the Suns’ superstar is slowly changing the narrative around his so-called lackluster defense
“Devin Booker should make an All-Defensive team this season!”: How the Suns’ superstar is slowly changing the narrative around his so-called lackluster defense

Phoenix Suns’ superstar Devin Booker has a defensive rating of 107. 5, which is the…