Kevin Durant Accused of Having a New Burner Account After Shocking Group Chats Get Leaked

When Kevin Durant isn’t adding to his legacy as a future Hall of Famer, he seemingly finds himself in the spotlight for yet another burner account linked to his name. This time, however, the accusations carry more weight, with reports suggesting Durant used the account to trash-talk both current and former teammates.

Advertisement

The account in question is currently under the name @gethigher77 on X (formerly Twitter). Screenshots have been leaked, with the user thrashing Houston Rockets players Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. Allegedly, the man behind the username is Durant.

In the texts, Durant talks to someone else about how Sengun is the franchise player, yet can’t shoot or defend. They also say they can’t trust Smith Jr. to make a shot or get a stop. And that’s not all.

KD new burner got exposed Why is bro talking sh*t about all his teammates pic.twitter.com/RGzKiuYbGq — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 15, 2026

Allegedly, Durant also took aim at former teammates Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving. In the case of Booker, the Phoenix Suns star was compared to a dictator, with claims suggesting he would receive all the credit in victories instead of Durant. As for Irving, with whom Durant played in Brooklyn, the accusation was that Irving treated him as if he were owed something.

He was just jealous loool pic.twitter.com/nhkGVup1LA — Ahmed Nader (@ANader299) February 15, 2026

None of the allegations have been proved to be true so far. KD has been known to have burner accounts that have surfaced randomly over the years. But he has no fear responding to fans online from the main account. That’s why not everyone was buying that Durant was the man behind the keyboard.

“To anybody that actually believes this, ima pray for you,” a user wrote on X. “Don’t really buy this, KD replies to randoms on his main account most days of the week. He’s the one athlete who would least need a burner account,” another pointed out.

Don’t really buy this, KD replies to randoms on his main account most days of the week. He’s the one athlete who would least need a burner account — Hussain (@huspsa) February 15, 2026

Some fans bought the bait, though, genuinely believing it to be Durant. “Not the unredacted KD files dropping on All Star weekend,” they commented. “He’s really a team cancer this is crazy,” someone else said.

Not the unredacted KD files dropping on All Star weekend pic.twitter.com/ToETu0JHnV — The Black Hokage (@TheBlackHokage) February 15, 2026

Without confirmation, it’s difficult to know whether the account actually belongs to Durant. If we had to guess, though, we’d say it doesn’t. The trash-talking feels a little too on the nose and far too widespread. The account jumped from topic to topic and largely regurgitated information that’s easy to find online.

Durant also isn’t known for taking shots at his own teammates. He’s widely respected around the NBA and has built a reputation as a supportive, committed teammate. That’s part of why he’s won two championships.

Still, because of how Durant has portrayed himself online over the years, links to burner accounts may never fully disappear. He’s an outspoken player and at times, rightfully so, but he’s also a prime example of why it’s often best to exercise restraint on social media rather than engaging in back-and-forths with fans.