“Something Happening in Phoenix”: Lakers Legend Certain Bradley Beal’s Time With Suns Limited

NBA trade season is heating up, and we can count Byron Scott as one person who believes that Bradley Beal will be on a new team before the deadline hits on February 6th. The University of Florida alum has seen his production drop and has been demoted to a spot on the bench. With Jimmy Butler’s unrest in Miami growing every passing day, Scott believes it’s only a matter of time before Beal finds a new home.

He acknowledged as much on his ‘Fast Break’ podcast, claiming the Suns’ decision to move Beal to the bench may be the first step in the franchise preparing for life without him. Scott said,

“Something happening there. Something happening in Phoenix man. Bradley Beal’s gonna be on the move.”

It’s been a tremendously disappointing season thus far for Beal and the Suns, who are currently in a tie for 10th in the Western Conference with a 19-19 record. Phoenix raced out to a 9-1 start but has been in a tailspin ever since. Beal appears to be the scapegoat for their troubles, as he was benched about a week ago in an attempt to shake things up.

On the surface, the move is working. Beal is still averaging well over 30 minutes per game despite not starting, and the Suns have gone 4-1 since the move, though it should be noted that those four wins have come against the 76ers, Hawks, Jazz, and Hornets, all of whom have records at .500 or below

Beal’s name has been in the trade rumor mill for weeks now as Phoenix has struggled. He’s been heavily rumored to be the centerpiece of a Butler deal with the Miami Heat, and Scott also spoke about a rumor that would see him come to the Lakers for a package involving Austin Reaves.

Scott expressed respect for Beal’s game, saying, “Bradley’s a very very talented offensive player, there’s no doubt about that,” but said the Lakers shouldn’t even think about making that deal. Any deal for Beal would see Reaves go the other way, and stats show that the 4th year guard has far outperformed the former Wizard.

Additionally, Reaves is on a team-friendly deal, which means the Lakers would be woe to lose his $12 million a year for Beal’s $50 million a year package.

It seems almost certain that Bradley Beal move soon

If the Suns can’t convince the Lakers to let Reaves go, they may not have many options on the table with Beal except trading him for Butler, and even that comes with the caveat that Beal would have to waive his no-trade clause.

As of last week at least, Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein said that there had been no discussions about waiving the no-trade, and that “Bradley’s total focus is on helping the Suns turn things around.”

Butler is in the midst of serving a seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. People around the league have speculated that Phoenix may be the only possible landing spot for him due to the Suns’ desire to get out of Beal’s contract and Kevin Durant’s rumored interest in pairing up with him, but Miami could also just keep him through the rest of the season if Pat Riley can’t find a deal that he likes.