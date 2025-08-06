“Don’t Think I Ever Will”: Derrick White Reveals His Impossible Defensive Dream Involving Kevin Durant

They say that the most difficult thing to do in sports is to hit a baseball, but that’s not right. Sure, standing in the batter’s box as Paul Skenes throws 100 mph heat to the outside corner is as close to an impossible situation as you could find yourself in, but technically, it is possible to close your eyes, throw the bat out there and get lucky. When it comes to blocking Kevin Durant’s jump shot, even if you’re a two-time All-Defensive Team selection like Derrick White, it’s just not going to happen.

White got to see KD’s scoring prowess up close and personal when they played together on Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He spoke about what an awe-inspiring thing that was on the newest episode of his White Noise podcast.

White remembered Durant, who was recovering from a strained calf, coming off the bench to light up Serbia in pool play.

“Sixth man KD?! Like what are we doing?” White wondered in amazement. “He was unbelievable. He hit that fallaway at the halftime buzzer and I’m like, ‘This is unbelievable … you’re one of the coldest ever.'” In less than nine minutes in that first half, Durant had 21 points on flawless 8-8 shooting, including a 5-5 mark from 3.

White’s best friend and podcast cohost Alex Welsh relayed a story White once told him about what it’s like trying to block Durant’s jumper. “Imagine running as fast as you can, jumping as high as you can, reaching your arm as high as it can go, and not even being close to the ball. That’s him on every single jump shot.”

White has accomplished so much on the court. He won the Olympic gold medal last summer, and he was a vital piece of the Celtics’ 2024 championship team. With Jayson Tatum expected to miss most of next year, there’s a great chance that he’s about to earn his first All-Star selection. But he’s never blocked KD.

“I’ve always wanted to block KD’s shot,” White lamented. “Every time we play I’m like, I just need to check that off. There was one time where he did a bump fade, [and] I was waiting for it. He turned, I was like [reaches high in vain], still didn’t block it. I don’t think I ever will.”

Durant has about seven inches on White, so even if the Celtics guard never gets his holy grail, there’s no shame in it. KD has one of the most unique skill sets in basketball history, and he’s been getting clean looks over NBA defenders for 17 years and counting. White isn’t the first defender to feel helpless against him, and he won’t be the last.