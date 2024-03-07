“Anything Is Possible!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Emulates Kevin Garnett While Draining 3s At Bucks Practice

Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) stands outside the locker room before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked in great spirits ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ game on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The two-time MVP missed the Bucks’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers due to an Achilles injury and was listed as questionable for the game against the Warriors.

However, Antetokounmpo’s injury didn’t bother him during the Bucks’ pre-game shootaround. The superstar was in a jovial mood and looked set to mark his return to the court. In fact, not only did Antetokounmpo take part in the shooting drills, but he also seemingly tapped into the Splash Brothers’ energy inside Chase Center.

In a video posted on the Bucks’ Instagram handle, Antetokounmpo was seen hitting eight straight three-point attempts. He even surprised himself with his hot streak, and hilariously yelled, “Anything is possible,” after sinking his final shot.

Antetokounmpo mimicked Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, who famously yelled the now-iconic line in a post-game interview after the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals and won the title.

Antetokounmpo’s hot streak from beyond the arc in a pregame shootaround isn’t on the same level as winning an NBA title, but perhaps it’s as rare as the Celtics winning a ring since the 1980s. The Bucks superstar is a career 28.8% shooter from beyond the arc and has shot over 30% only four times in his ten seasons in the league. He is sinking 30.1% of his three-point attempts this year, a number that could be on the verge of shooting up, if the shoot-around was any indication.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ improvement from beyond the arc

In the NBA’s three-point era, which commenced in 2014, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the handful of players who’ve carved out a Hall of Fame resume without being proficient from beyond the arc. The Bucks superstar is a two-time MVP despite shooting under 30% from beyond the arc for his career.

The Bucks’ offensive identity has revolved around Antetokounmpo dominating in the paint, but that hasn’t always been a recipe for success. Milwaukee has consistently shot 37% or lower from beyond the arc as a team in nine of Antetokounmpo’s first 10 seasons with the franchise. The only campaign they shot above that mark was the 2020-21 season. The Bucks roster converted 38.9% of their three-point attempts, something that helped massively in the team winning the NBA title.

The Bucks’ lack of proficiency from beyond the arc last season prompted them to trade for Damian Lillard, one of the finest three-point shooters in NBA history. The guard facilitated a massive improvement in Milwaukee’s spacing and eased Antetokounmpo’s life on offense. This season, he is averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and a career-high 6.3 assists. This season, the Bucks are shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc, the second-highest mark in Antetokounmpo’s 11 years with the franchise.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are among the top contenders to win the NBA title. If they carry their improved shooting display in the playoffs, there is no telling how far they could go this year.