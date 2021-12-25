Basketball

“When we turn this all around, we’re going to look back at this as something that maybe we needed to bring the dog out of us”: Dwight Howard is confident about the Lakers being contenders this season

"When we turn this all around, we're going to look back at this as something that maybe we needed to bring the dog out of us": Dwight Howard is confident about the Lakers being contenders this season
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"But that's just how it happened" - Kimi Raikkonen is surprised by the fact that he is Ferrari's most recent F1 World Champion
Next Article
"The sport needs to make progress"– Nico Rosberg demands tighter wheel-to-wheel battle rules in F1
NBA Latest Post
"When we turn this all around, we're going to look back at this as something that maybe we needed to bring the dog out of us": Dwight Howard is confident about the Lakers being contenders this season
“When we turn this all around, we’re going to look back at this as something that maybe we needed to bring the dog out of us”: Dwight Howard is confident about the Lakers being contenders this season

NBA veteran Dwight Howard is confident that the LA Lakers will turn their lackluster season…