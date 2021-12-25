“When we turn this all around, we’re going to look back at this as something that maybe we needed to bring the dog out of us”: Dwight Howard is confident about the Lakers being contenders this season

NBA veteran Dwight Howard is confident that the LA Lakers will turn their lackluster season around soon.

The LA Lakers have dropped to below +500 after their recent embarrassing loss to the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James and co suffered their fourth consecutive loss, which was also their last game under the Staples Center name, with the arena changing its name to Crypto.com on Christmas day.

The purple and gold team has failed to develop chemistry so far. Despite having the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and a now injured Anthony Davis, James has been doing most of the heavy lifting for the team.

However, soon to be 37-years of age, James cannot single-handedly carry his team to the Finals, unlike the earlier days. The signing of Westbrook hasn’t paid dividends yet, with the former MVP leading the league in turnovers. AD’s injury-prone nature continues to be a cause of concern.

Nonetheless, Lakers big man Dwight Howard is confident that his team will flip the switch soon. The three-time DPOY believes that the early-season struggles will help the 2020 champions perform better.

Dwight Howard addresses the Lakers’ struggles.

The Lakers were one of the top contenders entering the 2021-22 season. However, things haven’t gone according to plan. Injuries, COVID protocols, and team chemistry are some of the areas of concern. James has been the only consistent performer for the team.

The Frank Vogel team currently holds a 16-17 record, which is surprising considering the number of all-stars on the team. Dwight Howard recently returned to the lineup after being cleared from the league’s COVID protocols.

The eight-time All-Star made his third return to the franchise this season. Howard is averaging 4.9 PPG and 5.5 RPG this season. However, with many played under the COVID protocols, we might see Howard’s minutes being increased.

Howard’s belief in the team’s capabilities has been intact since day one. A few days ago, the former Magic star was quoted saying the following.

“You know, right now, the season it’s early. Everybody is playing at a high level right now, and we expected that. So you know, with that being said, we are going to be ready by the time the playoffs come. That’s when we start dominating. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

