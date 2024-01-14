“When It Rains It Pours”: Kevin Garnett Provides 3-36 Pistons With Words Of Encouragement Following Harrowing BLOB Possession

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the league, with just three wins and 36 losses so far this season. To make matters worse, the Pistons’ squad had arguably the worst baseline out-of-bounds (BLOB) possession so far this season. After the video started to gain traction on social media, Celtics legend Kevin Garnett could not help but offer words of encouragement to a young Pistons team.

Garnett went to his official Instagram as he shared the video on his IG story. Garnett captioned the video, “When it rains it pours…You GOT THIS THO…BETTER DAYS AHEAD…Frfr…can’t get worse.”

After a basket, the Pistons went on to inbound the ball. Killian Hayes was already out of bounds as he inbounded the ball to Isiah Stewart. But instead, Stewart went out of bounds himself to inbound the ball that was already in play.

As the whole ordeal took place, the Pistons coaching staff sitting on the sidelines could not believe their eyes. Two out of the three Pistons coaching staff had their hands on their heads while the other one was questioning what must’ve been going through his players’ minds.

Kevin Garnett’s caption was an indication that when things are supposed to go bad, they tend to go from bad to the absolute worst in an instant. Something that the Pistons are currently experiencing. However, Garnett’s caption also offered the team words of encouragement. Garnett was in the league for 21 seasons, having experienced all the highs and lows during his tenure. So, for him to offer some encouragement to the players will mean a lot to the young squad. Hopefully, they can take KG’s words to heart and relax a little. That should help them play like an NBA team again.

Kevin Garnett’s take on a young Pistons squad

Kevin Garnett’s words of encouragement for the Detroit Pistons come off his praises regarding a few Pistons’ players a few months ago. Garnett spoke highly of Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham, drawing comparisons to Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins from their Wolves days.

The Detroit Pistons made history when they tied the Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak of 28 games. However, before surpassing the 76ers, the Pistons were able to snap off that losing streak with a win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors had just undergone a big trade with the New York Knicks, shaking up their roster. After snapping the 28-game losing streak, Cade Cunningham said, “I feel amazing. Man, I feel amazing. This is my first time trying not to be cheesing during an interview but I feel good. It’s been a long time coming so don’t wanna go back to where we were.”

Fans could see an emotional Cunningham trying his best to hold his emotions intact. But the play during the loss to the Rockets was something no one was proud of. Hopefully, the Pistons can at least minimize such mistakes if not turn their season around.