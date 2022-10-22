“Anything that Khal wants, green light it!”: Michael Jordan Approves of DJ Khaled’s Million Dollar Sneaker Collection

DJ Khaled has become a staple name in the music industry. And he also boasts an expensive sneaker collection. Michael Jordan approves.

If anything, almost everyone worships the Jordan line. Ask anyone what the greatest sneaker silhouette of all time is and chances are they will tell you it is the Air Jordan 1s. No doubt about it, the sneaker from 1985 is just iconic.

So much so that movie stars, musicians, and almost anyone who can afford it have a pair on their feet. It is a common occurrence but that does not diminish its value. Some sneakers retail for thousands of Dollars and certain pairs are so exclusive they can go up to six figures.

It is no wonder people collect these sneakers and often go to great lengths to acquire a pair. Just ask DJ Khaled. The “Bless up” guy apparently has a sneaker collection worth millions and what’s more, MJ approves!

DJ Khaled says his sneaker collection is worth MILLIONS & Michael Jordan gave him the green light pic.twitter.com/15qNuYwKhb — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 21, 2022

DJ Khaled has a sneaker collection worth “millions”!

In an interview, Khaled claims that his sneaker collection, which exclusively features Jordans is worth Millions. Yes, not hundreds of thousands of dollars, but millions. A sneaker collection well over seven figures seems highly implausible but then again, DJ Khaled does not do everyday things.

He also claims that MJ has given him the green light to get whichever Jordans he wants. “Anything that Khal wants, green light it!”- Khaled stated.

We don’t think his claim is not out of the realm of possibility. And he was seen hanging out with Michael Jordan when the latter made an appearance at the Miami GP in April.

DJ Khaled meets Michael Jordan & Spike Lee at the F1 racing event in Miami pic.twitter.com/rte1jf5TlF — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) May 8, 2022

Khaled also once praise MJ’s greatness on the NBA’s slate of all-star events in February.

“GAME OVER!” DJ Khaled reacts to Michael Jordan’s free-throw line jam from the 1988 #ATTSlamDunk! #NBA75 Watch @djkhaled & Friends headline #StateFarmSaturday performances Feb. 19th on TNT pic.twitter.com/b4REwQnXMi — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 15, 2022

Michael Jordan and his billion Dollar shoe empire

Jordan’s shoe empire is huge, colossal by all margins. The brand itself is worth over $10 billion dollars and its value will climb as sneaker culture enters the mainstream.

Jordan reportedly earns $150 million a year through sales alone. And Nike made over $5 billion last year! Talk about heritage.

And the longer people obsess over his shoes, the more money Jordan gets to make. DJ Khaled will be one of those purchasing the sneakers.

