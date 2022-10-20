Michael Jordan is the Reason Why LeBron James’ $50.98 Million Tax Bill Keeps Climbing Higher!

Mar 28, 2003; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Wizards guard Michael Jordan (23) drives to the basket between Los Angeles Lakers forward Rick Fox (44) and Mark Madsen (35) during the third quarter of the Wizards 108 – 94 loss to the Lakers at Staples Center. Jordan scored 23 points in the game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is the reason why several rules in the NBA exist. But outside the league, his influence even reached government laws!

The Black Cat was one of one. The sheer amount of records Jordan holds is something that no NBA player can try and emulate. There have been numerous comparisons and a lot of challengers to his throne have faltered. Jordan’s legacy is unique. In more ways than one.

There are very few players that transcend the game of basketball and he was certainly the brightest among them. So much so that even governments got involved!

Yes, this story is the reason why every athlete has to pay state taxes, irrespective of whether they reside there or not. And the reason why they have to do so is Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan: The reason for teams being bitter and salty!

1991, the Los Angeles Lakers have just lost the NBA Finals to Michael Jordan and the Chicago bulls. They are not happy about it. In fact, they are quite bitter. And in an instance of pettiness, they decided that they will file a case against Jordan in the most unusual of ways.

Pro athletes pay taxes in every state because of Michael Jordan 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QaxHmlIoK2 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 19, 2022

Yes, a city department decided to call up Michael’s finance guy to tell him to pay up a “non-resident income tax” which has come to be known as the Jock Tax.

Despite Jordan not residing in Los Angeles, he still owes taxes to the state because he earned his income while playing in the state!

Chicago was not about to let this slide and they passed the same bill, albeit with a few tweaks. This came to be known as “Michael Jordan’s revenge”.

Taking cues from this several other states would pass their own laws citing the same. And because of this players from almost every pro sport has to file approximately 15-20 tax returns. Talk about paperwork.

This law is why LeBron James’ $50.98 million tax bill just keeps climbing.

LeBron James, the highest-earning athlete in the world last year paid a hefty tax bill. $50.98 million last year alone! And a part of the grossly inflated bill is, of course, the state bills that were enacted because of Michael Jordan.

Now imagine, filling your tax 15-20 times when you earn over $100 million. Chances are he wouldn’t have paid a huge amount through these so-called “jock taxes”. However, it would have been tedious to say the least.

