“Anytime I’m connected with the greats, it’s an honor”: LeBron James pays his respects to Oscar Robertson after surpassing Big O on the all-time assists list during the Lakers-Grizzlies clash

Alongside scoring 35 points, LeBron James dished out 7 assists during the Lakers-Grizzlies clash, surpassing Oscar Robertson for the 7th spot on the all-time assists leaderboard.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disappointing loss against Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies. With Memphis leading by as many as 29 points at one point of the clash, it was the Lakers’ second unit cutting that lead in the dying minutes of the game, preventing the Grizzlies to knock down a field goal in the last 7:59 minutes of the game. However, behind Jaren Jackson’s 21-point, 12-rebounds double-double Memphis managed to defeat LeBron James and co. 127-119.

It was yet another incredible performance by King James. Recording his league-best 18th 30-point game, LBJ dropped 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists on a 73.7/75/100 shooting split, as LAL’s 4-game win streak gets snapped.

Despite the loss, it was a historic night for Bron. As he dished out his final assist of the game to Wayne Ellington, James surpassed Oscar Robertson for the 7th spot on the all-time assists leaderboard. With 9,888 career assists, Bron now trails John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Steve Nash, Mark Jackson, and Magic Johnson on the same list.

Congrats to @KingJames on passing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the 7th-most assists in NBA history. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EtjHLj3oM7 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 10, 2022

“Oscar Robertson was one of the first big guards that could do pretty much everything on the floor”: LeBron James

As soon as LBJ learned about his record-breaking night, King James paid his respects to Big O and spoke about what it meant to him.

“Oh, wow. I am a historian of the game and I know quite a bit about The Big O,” LeBron said. “From his times from high school to the University of Cincinnati, to actually playing for the Cincinnati Royals all the way to Milwaukee, and so on and so on. What he meant to the game and what he still means to the game is something that’s just unparalleled. And, obviously, he will always have a connection to Russ, what they was able to do for multiple seasons.

But he was one of the first really premier big guards that could do pretty much everything out on the floor. But his ability to get teammates involved, his ability to find his teammates, his ability to provide that sense of joy out on the floor because of the pass is something that I’ve always respected and gravitated towards; guys like himself, J-Kidd, and Magic. I sound like a broken record, but it’s the honest to God’s truth: anytime I’m connected — or anything with the greats, it’s an honor.”

Bron is the only player in NBA history to rank top 10 all-time in points, steals as well as assists. With a season average of 6.6 assists, LeBron could very well move up one more spot, surpassing Magic Johnson (10,141) by the end of this season.