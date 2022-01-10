“I’m not the happiest guy in the world right now”: Trae Young expresses his frustrations as the Hawks lose 13 out of their last 19 games

With the Hawk’s 93-106 loss against the Clippers, Trae Young expressed his displeasure amid Atlanta’s struggles, winning only 6 games in the last 19.

The last season, the Atlanta Hawks surprised the league when they managed to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Entering the 2021-2022 campaign, Trae Young and co. had high expectations of replicating a similar result as the 2021 Playoffs. However, the Hawks are nowhere close to being the dedicated and successful squad they were last year.

Despite Young’s historic individual performances, Nate McMillan’s boys haven’t been able to grab wins. Being hosted by the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon, the Hawks lost yet another game, suffering a 106-93 defeat. It was an off-night for Trae, who scored only 19 points on 8-21 shooting from the field, snapping his 17-game 25-point streak.

Expressing his displeasure with the team’s failures this season, Ice Trae expressed his true emotions. In the postgame interview, he stated:

“I hate losing…I’m not the happiest guy in the world right now.”

“I hate losing…I’m not the happiest guy in the world right now.” – Trae Young pic.twitter.com/6xw5j2Piw9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 10, 2022

Also Read: Darius Miles clarifies his nonchalant reaction to Cleveland drafting ‘The Chosen One’ in 2003

“We just have to find a way to win”: Trae Young

When asked about his mindset amid ATL’s losing ways, Young was brutally honest:

“I don’t know, to be honest with you. I feel like this is getting repetitive since my early years of losing. We tried so hard to find a win and it’s not enough. We just have to find a way. It’s tough.”

The 23-year-old also revealed what the team needs to change for them to get out of this slump.

“Obviously a lot. We got stops today. They scored 106 points. We didn’t score. We scored 93 points. Today was a different problem. It’s hard to say that because we were talking about getting stops after the last game. Today we got stops and didn’t score. I think it’s finding out the median and doing it, I don’t like talking about it, I like leading by example. Just want to do it, I don’t want to talk about it anymore.”

I asked Trae Young about where his mindset is right now after the Hawks’ loss to the Clippers and what needs to change moving forward. Interesting answer from him pic.twitter.com/D9rvl5onM1 — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) January 9, 2022

Also Read: Warriors’ Klay Thompson is hyped after his first game back, thanks fans for having his back

With a subpar 17-22 record, the 2021 Conference Finalists are placed 12th in the East. Currently 1.5 games behind the 10th seed Boston Celtics, it is too early to rule the Hawks out of contingent for a playoffs spot.