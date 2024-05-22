Are Caitlin Clark’s Parents Divorced? Exploring The WNBA Superstar’s Family Tree

May 18, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) applauds while looking at the scoreboard in the third quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark has given rise to several fairytale stories on her way to reach the WNBA. However, all was not rosy in her personal life, with speculations surrounding her parents’ potential divorce spreading like wildfire. This became a key area of interest amongst the youngster’s followers, drawing unwanted attention to her astounding journey.

Advertisement

Contrary to the noise, her parents; Brent Clark, and Anne Nizzi-Clark; are still together. Not only is the couple moving strong, but they also remain the biggest supporters of their daughter. Consequently, they were spotted together in the stands during the Indiana Fever star’s WNBA debut against Connecticut Sun [per ESPN].

The initial speculation had sparked from one of Clark’s NCAA Tournament games against West Virginia Mountaineers on March 25. During that clash, her parents, who used to sit beside one another, sat apart in the arena. This caught the eyes of the basketball fans, prompting them to question the marital status of her guardians on X (formerly Twitter).

Are Caitlin Clark’s parents divorced? Why don’t they sit next to one another? — Parker‍ (@Parker612MN) March 26, 2024

Despite their unusual seating arrangement on this occasion, there seems to be no validity to the rumor. As a result, they continue to raise their three children together. Notably, each of their kids has excelled in sports, making a name for themselves as athletes.

Their oldest child, Blake, played football as a quarterback for Iowa State University from 2019 to 2022. Their second child, Caitlin, continues to set new benchmarks in the world of basketball. The youngest, Colin, followed in her sister’s footsteps, playing basketball for Dowling Catholic High School until he graduated last spring.

Brent played basketball and baseball as a college athlete while representing Simpson College in Iowa from 1985 to 1988. He even earned First Team and Second Team All-Conference honors in college basketball, hinting at his prowess as a former player. Thus, his active contributions were also likely crucial in his children’s journey.

For the Fever guard, in particular, her father’s input has been invaluable in her career. Brent coached her from a young age, preparing Clark for the adversities of senior-level basketball. Without a shadow of a doubt, his methods have paid immense dividends, with the 22-year-old spearheading a transformation in the women’s circuit.

So, looking back on the journey, Brent became emotional during a 2023 interview with KCRG-TV9. “I see a lot of myself at times in Caitlin in terms of her passion for the game. All in all, that’s really what drives her and makes her the player that she is,” he mentioned upon reflecting on her growth.

As a result, her parents continue to serve as the pillars of her success. Both on and off the court, they keep on guiding Clark through her hardships. So, with the basketball star taking baby steps into the unknown, she needs her guardians by her side more than ever.

Needless to say, the rumors about their divorce easing off in the last few weeks help Clark immensely in this regard. Now, she can focus her head on the game, as she continues to adjust to the demands of the WNBA.