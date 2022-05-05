“I used to go to Paris a lot, a place I could just walk on the streets”: Michael Jordan reveals why the France capital was his favorite destination to travel

NBA legend Michael Jordan once revealed his fondness for Paris and how he could walk on the streets without being recognized.

One of the greatest to ever play the sport, Michael Jordan, was a once-in-a-lifetime attraction. The Hall of Famer is one of America’s most cherished treasures, popularizing the NBA globally, one of the first NBA athletes to appear in commercials and billboards.

The Bulls legend was on the package of every second FMCG product in the USA. Whether it was starring in a feature film like Space Jam or appearing in a music video with Michael Jackson, the Bulls guard paved the way for future generations coming into the league.

However, the constant public snooping and hounding did get to MJ, who then took a sabbatical from the game in 1993. Large groups of fans and news channels would throng to see their favorite superstar, making it impossible for Jordan to move in public.

Also read: “Don’t feed Horace Grant, he doesn’t deserve dinner!”: When Michael Jordan starved his Bulls teammate simply for playing a bad game

In an interview from the past, MJ reveals Paris being one of his favorite destinations to travel. The fourteen-time All-Star enjoyed his time away from all the glitz and glamor.

I just loved sitting out and watching people: Michael Jordan.

While millions aspire to have fame and success like MJ, only a few understand the price tag that comes along with it. The ten-time scoring champion’s stardom robbed him of a personal life. With constant noise from outside, day-to-day activities became a task for Jordan.

According to close friend and former NFL player Ahmad Rashad, the constant scrutiny made things uncomfortable for Jordan, forcing him to take a break in 1993. One of his favorite places to travel was Paris, a city he visited nearly every other summer since being drafted in 1984.

When asked if he could go anywhere outside the country, the superstar said the following.

“I used to go to Paris a lot cause Paris was a place I could just walk on the streets. I could sit down and have dinner or have lunch or whatever and people never really paid attention.”

When asked if he felt a sense of freedom, MJ replied the following.

“I loved to do that. I just stayed outside out there. I wouldn’t want to go inside at all. I just loved sitting out and watching people.”

Also read: “Michael Jordan and I weren’t enemies but if you come in my way, I’ll knock your nose off”: Clyde Drexler broke down his rivalry with Bulls legend

Though it’s been almost a decade since MJ retired, his stories continue to circulate on the Internet. The Bulls veteran leads a reclusive life and isn’t present on any social media platforms.