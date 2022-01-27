“Ja Morant’s MVP level performances are making Draymond Green’s prediction look good!?”: Grizzlies point guard’s 41-point night in the win against the Spurs makes it his 4th-straight 30 point game

Ja Morant proves his own as well as Draymond Green’s statements about him being in the MVP conversation this season.

With the All-Star teams’ announcement on Thursday, Ja Morant will start engraving his legacy in the NBA while already on the brink of becoming one of the best Grizzlies players to ever play the game of basketball.

Like the young Cavaliers from the East, Grizzlies have been the best success story in the West. Sitting at 3rd in the standings like their Eastern counterparts, Ja’s team is one of the most exciting teams to watch this season.

The 3rd year point guard is in all sorts of conversations since his tremendous performances in last season’s Playoffs where he averaged over 30 in the 5 games Grizzlies played.

From All-Star to Most Improved Player and even MVP, he’s been in all sorts of discussions this season Draymond Green just a week ago, on his podcast The Draymond Green Show, said that the 22-year-old is well past that MIP conversation and is into the MVP conversations.

Since that day, the 2020 Rookie of the Year has averaged over 36.8 points, 8.5 assists, and 8 rebounds a game. Green has already turned into a basketball pundit, hasn’t he?

Draymond Green was right counting Ja Morant among MVPs and not MIPs

On Wednesday, behind Ja’s 41 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, the Grizzlies went past the San Antonio Spurs 118-110 to make their season record 33-17. This was his 4th straight 30-point game since Green made the case for his MVP.

One of the most genius players in the game himself, Draymond has a point when he compared Morant with the likes of LeBron James and Chris Paul. With averages close to 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists this season he’s already one of the best point guards in the league this season.

But his team has a record of 11-2 in his 13 games he missed this season, suggesting the Grizzlies as a team are also up there in the conversation for the best teams even without their MVP.

With the likes of Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid contributing more than Ja for rather weaker teams, it slightly makes his case weak for collecting the end of the season award for the best player in the league.

But ending up in the top-10 of the MVP race in just his 3rd season will bring a lot more confidence in the already confident youngster. His skills and hard work will earn him a lot of individual and team honors if both he and the Grizzlies could keep it all together.