“Are Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant tampering already?!”: Rumors fly absolutely wild as 6’9″ Celtics star seen outside with in-demand Nets man

NBA Twitter goes insane as Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum are seen together amid intense rumors

It’s been about a month since Kevin Durant put in his trade request and we still don’t know where it is he is going to end up.

Is it going to be the Heat? The Warriors? Or can it possibly be a certain other team that has been mentioned profusely in NBA rumors? Namely, one that lost in the NBA Finals very recently?

To cut a long story short, there have been several insiders claiming that the Celtics stand as the likeliest team to land KD before the trade deadline. And, while there hasn’t been much else to prove this is what is going to happen, well, let’s just say, some new potential evidence has seen the light of day, very recently.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: LeBron James’ efficiency on 24,537 shots when compared to Michael Jordan gives an insight on who the better scorer is

Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum seen together during the offseason, prompting fans to launch into rumors

All offseason long, it has been stated that, while Boston have kept Jayson Tatum off the table, they wouldn’t be particularly against giving up Jaylen Brown, or Marcus Smart, along with other assets for Kevin Durant.

Why is that important? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kou222CU9i — Guru (@DrGuru_) July 28, 2022

And as we said, fans couldn’t help but launch into theories about what this could potentially mean.

Tatum trying to become LeGM and trade Jaylen for kd — Chet Holmgren stan (@chethomgrenszn) July 28, 2022

💯make it happen…NETS take back JB, Smart and 4-5 picks and swaps. No need to put in scrubs like White… — FreddyB. (@fjl_777) July 28, 2022

They definitely smashed — Stephen Curry’s Burner➐ (@StephGotNext4) July 28, 2022

Now, we will say that Tatum and Durant have been really good friends for quite some time now. But hey! These are NBA fans, at the end of the day.

How can they not hope and speculate about the different possibilities of the world? And when they find something that is actually realistic as well, who in the world is going to stop them?

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal would have been forced to pay around $200 million to Shaunie O’Neal if their divorce happened in California