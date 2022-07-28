Shaquille O’Neal would have been forced to pay around $200 million to Shaunie O’Neal if their divorce happened in California

Shaquille O’Neal could’ve lost much more than he did in his divorce to Shaunie O’Neal if he had gotten divorced away from Florida.

Shaquille O’Neal established himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history well before he had even won an MVP or his first ever NBA championship. The NBA’s Top 50 players of all time list included a 4th year Shaq who was so dominant that he just had to be placed alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, and Magic Johnson.

With his dominance came fame and with fame, came money. Shaquille O’Neal soon became quite the savvy businessman, re-investing his on-court earnings into investments in fast-food chains, fitness centers, and even Google. He would also go on to earn millions through endorsements for a variety of brands.

‘The Big Aristotle’ has since amassed a net worth of around $400 million with approximately $60 million coming into his bank account by the end of each year. A majority of his career in the NBA saw him share this wealth with his partner, Shaunie O’Neal. The two met after Shaq moved to LA in ‘96 as she was a film marketer.

Shaquille O’Neal lucked out in his divorce.

After 11 years of knowing one another and welcoming 4 children, Shaquille O’Neal filed for divorce from Shaunie O’Neal in 2007. While this was eventually withdrawn by him the next year, the two would begin the process of their divorce once again a while later, finalizing it in 2011.

In many situations regarding high profile athletes getting divorced, it results in the spouse losing half of their wealth to their ex-partner. Luckily for Shaq, he had a prenup in place and most of his assets remained his. This was valid in the state of Florida but there could’ve been a scenario where the prenup could’ve been null and void.

With Shaunie living in California at the time with their children, Shaq would have to fork over half of his belongings to his ex-wife as the state demands this. However, since the divorce proceedings began in Florida as he was with the Miami Heat at the time, his $400 million net worth wasn’t split down the middle.

O’Neal did have to pay child support to the tune of $10,000 for each of his 4 kids to Shaunie O’Neal every month along with another 10k in alimony. So until all 4 of these kids turn 18, it seems as though Shaq is legally required to lose a small chunk of his earnings to this cause.

