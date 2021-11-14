“Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James talk about their love for Tequila and investing in Lobos 1707”: The two legends reveal what drew them towards the popular liquor brand

Lobos 1707 Tequila was a sure success since its launch with the backing of two geniuses in LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the biggest cultural icons not just in the United States but all over the globe. Barely any athlete or artist has done anything for their art like he has done for body-building along with Sylvester Stallone.

And then he was a world-known movie star as well as a former governor of California. The Terminator has been successful in whatever he has done throughout his life. In 2020 he became a part-owner in Lobos 1707 Tequila along with Lakers superstar Lebron James.

Also read: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and other NBA stars congratulate LeBron James for the stupendous video of his son’s practice dunks

Arnold described what got him to invest in this particular brand of liquor, He told The Spirits Business,

“I love the people and I love the culture and art of Mexico. One of the things I love the most about Lobos 1707 is the importance they place on honoring every single person who touches the product in its life cycle; from the real jimadors to the distillers, to the bottlers and labelers in Mexico, and everyone else in between.”

He continued, “Lobos 1707 is committed to telling the story of the authentic Tequila culture and always keeping that as the heart and soul of everything they do, from their marketing material, production, liquid education and even their packaging, which aside from the cork, is made entirely in Mexico.”

When some of the greatest IQs unite for a business, it guarantees success

Also having to be the biggest names in their profession helps, but when LeBron James, probably the best mind and biggest name in basketball combines with the man having famously high IQ Arnold Schwarzenegger, success is sure whatever might be the venture.

They were also joined by other basketball stars like Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, their agent Rich Paul, and LeBron’s friend and business partner Maverick Carter while investing in Lobos.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green are teammates – https://t.co/tEWAWilYuE My story via @HeavySan. pic.twitter.com/x19svNNq5k — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) November 19, 2020

“I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special when I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” LeBron said after his investment in the brand.

He continued, “Lobos 1707 is about celebrating the strength of the group and bringing people together. It’s about shared passion and values. I love sipping Tequila with my friends, and we want a brand that speaks to us.”

We’ll know the numbers this venture of superstars is making as it comes up, but it is becoming a famous name among Tequila loving crowd of the States and even in some other parts of the world.

Also read: LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel releases a statement on the four-time champion’s abdominal injury

Lobos must give you a whole different pleasure if ever so rule-following LeBron James sneaks the bottle of Lobos to an NBA game. Or was it just his genius marketing strategy? We’ll have to try it to find out.