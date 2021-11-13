Basketball

“Bronny James getting his head up there, say what now?”: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and other NBA stars congratulate LeBron James for the stupendous video of his son’s practice dunks

"Bronny James getting his head up there, say what now?": Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and other NBA stars congratulate LeBron James for the stupendous video of his son's practice dunks
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"It's time to strike back" - McLaren vows to make a move against Ferrari's rise in constructors' championship
Next Article
T20 World Cup 2021 most runs: Who has scored most runs in T20 World Cup 2021?
NBA Latest Post
"Bronny James getting his head up there, say what now?": Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and other NBA stars congratulate LeBron James for the stupendous video of his son's practice dunks
“Bronny James getting his head up there, say what now?”: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and other NBA stars congratulate LeBron James for the stupendous video of his son’s practice dunks

Bronny James has set Instagram alight, drawing plaudits from the likes of Chris Paul and…