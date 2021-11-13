“Bronny James getting his head up there, say what now?”: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and other NBA stars congratulate LeBron James for the stupendous video of his son’s practice dunks

Bronny James has set Instagram alight, drawing plaudits from the likes of Chris Paul and Stephen Curry for his crazy hops.

LeBron has repeatedly stated over the years about his dream to play alongside his son in the NBA. That, he says, would be the crowning achievement of his exemplary life in basketball.

And Bronny seems to be doing his level best to make his dad’s dream come true. LeBron’s eldest son has just turned 17 and is headed towards, hopefully, his first healthy HS season. He missed nearly the entirety of his sophomore year with a meniscus tear.

However, he underwent surgery for the same injury in October last year, and seems to have regained his bounce. If there are any psychological effects of his knee injury, he’s taking them head on.

King James posted a video of Bronny James having himself a post-practice dunkoff. The clip showed the 17-year-old performing a ferocious windmill slam while getting his head right at the rim.

Steph Curry, Chris Paul and other NBA players react to Bronny James’ rejuvenated bounce

The video reached the eyes of Bronny’s doting uncles still dominating youngbloods in the NBA. Stephen Curry was particularly taken aback by the teenager’s extraordinary bounce.

These are going to be scary hours indeed for the California high school basketball scene this season. Bronny James, Amari Bailey and their Sierra Canyon Trail Blazers are the top-seeded team in the country.

Chris Paul, Jeff Green, Kyle Kuzma, Gilbert Arenas, and Danny Green – just to name a few – all commented with their appreciation for the youngster’s athleticism.