Basketball

“As a GM, I’d pick Stephen Curry over Kevin Durant”: Dwyane Wade talks about the Warriors superstar being a generational talent

"As a GM, I'd pick Stephen Curry over Kevin Durant": Dwyane Wade talks about the Warriors superstar being a generational talent
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Of all the guys I play against, Dominique Wilkins made me rise to the occasion": Michael Jordan on playing against the Hawks legend
Next Article
"Stephen Curry for MVP!": Warriors' superstar gets yet more MVP chants as he explodes for 20 points in the 4th Quarter, leads the Dubs over the Cavaliers
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry for MVP!": Warriors' superstar gets yet more MVP chants as he explodes for 20 points in the 4th Quarter, leads the Dubs over the Cavaliers
“Stephen Curry for MVP!”: Warriors’ superstar gets yet more MVP chants as he explodes for 20 points in the 4th Quarter, leads the Dubs over the Cavaliers

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry receives MVP chants on the road yet again as he leads…