“If Dwyane Wade and Vince Carter had a baby, it would be Anthony Edwards”: The Wolves guard gets big praise from Klay Thompson’s father and former NBA champion Mychal Thompson

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is one of the best young players in the NBA and is getting recognition from former players

NBA is never going to be short of delivering entertainment even after its stars from the past decade or two are above 30-years of age and in the latter part of their careers. The reason is, no shortage of young talent.

The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell, Jason Tatum are already carrying their franchises. Anthony Edwards is now looking like one of those talents and will be expected to do the same for Minnesota Timberwolves.

Although the number one draft pick of 2020 didn’t win the Rookie of the Year, he was the leading scorer among the rookies. “Ant” averaged over 19 points a game his first season.

Already a professional at 20, he was not upset about losing the best rookie award to LaMelo Ball and talked about it.

And he’s pretty serious about it. He is looking like the MVP in Minnesota since the 2021-22 season started, averaging 23 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. And the NBA community is starting to recognize the potential in the young star.

Mychal Thompson compares Anthony Edwards to Dwyane Wade and Vince Carter

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson’s father Mychal Thompson, who also was 1st overall pick in 1978, played college basketball in Minnesota compared Edwards to two NBA legends. The 2-time NBA champ said,

“If Dwyane Wade and Vince Carter had a baby, it would be him.”

It’s a big compliment for Ant who has similar attributes to both those players. His athleticism is quite close to Vince Carter, an 8-time All-Star and probably the best dunker of all time. Edwards shows some prolific dunks himself on a nightly basis.

Anthony Edwards was the No. 1 pick a year ago today. He gave us the dunk of the year as a rookie 🤯🐺 @theantedwards_ pic.twitter.com/OGMNCpoBMs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 18, 2021

But it is Dwayne Wade’s career which Ant would like to replicate. The Miami Heat star was a 3-time NBA champion, 13-time All-star, 8 All-NBA selection, scoring champ, and Finals MVP. He did all of that between 2003-2016 when the league was full of exceptional talent. He’s already having big games against Champs.

Ant: “Hey Steph, I might get 50.” 😅@theantedwards_ was locked in last night pic.twitter.com/zm2dVy4NPt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2021

Rocking the same shooting guard position at 6″4′, Edwards has a similar physical build and even better elevation than Wade, Edwards is all locked in to become one of the best players in the league. Let’s see if does justice to Mychal’s comparison.