“As a Winner, as a Team Player”: Dwyane Wade Responds to People Questioning Draymond Green’s All-Time Ranking

Draymond Green may not be the most beloved NBA player, but there is no denying his greatness. His impact on the game is often overlooked courtesy of playing in some amazing Golden State Warriors teams. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, however, doesn’t like the narratives surrounding Green. As a result, he added his two cents to the conversation.

On Wade’s podcast Time Out, one of his fellow co-hosts, Chris Johnson, brought up the discourse around Green. Johnson is one of the most renowned trainers within NBA circles and Green was present during a private basketball run he hosted. So he saw firsthand the value Green brings to an NBA team.

“I had a camp. We’ve got the best players. They’re going up and down, bad shots taken,” Johnson revealed. “Draymond calls a timeout. ‘Everybody in the circle. None of y’all m********** going to the league.’ You need somebody on the team with this.”

The trait which Johnson is highlighting is Green’s willingness to speak out as a leader. There’s no room available to hold back words while on the hunt for a championship. Players have to engage in uncomfortable conversations.

Wade knows the importance more than most people, considering he won three titles in his NBA career. When analyzing Green’s position as an all-timer, he doesn’t let the way he plays dictate his answer.

“Draymond Green’s career would not be talked about as an individual player. It would be talked about as a winner, as a team player, as a leader,” Wade said.

Wade makes an excellent point since Green has never been a superstar. Yes, he has made four All-Star appearances, but the difference is that he is a star in his role. Green has never averaged more than 14 points in his career. Not because he isn’t capable of putting the ball in the basket, but his focus is on what the team needs him to do.

“You can’t care about what Draymond is ranked as an individual player because he doesn’t go out with an individual mindset,” Wade proclaimed.

Green’s philosophy may not be the prettiest, but it has certainly led to great heaps of success. The 6-foot-6 forward has four NBA championships to his name. By the time he retires from the game, his accolades along with his impact will be enough to earn him a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

At that point, what people have to say about Green won’t matter. Whether he is a top 100 player all time or not, he is a winner. That is something nobody can take away from him.