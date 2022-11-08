Jimmy Butler Proclaims Kevin Durant the Hardest Player to Defend, LeBron James Comes Close Second

Miami Heat ‘All-Star’ Jimmy Butler has been one of the best players in the leagues for the better part of half a decade now. The American’s contributions in enabling the Heat to once again become championship contenders should not go under the radar.

Butler’s influence on the three-time NBA champions since his arrival is colossal. He propelled them back into title contention in his first year with the franchise. His defense has been a vital factor in the Heat’s success during the year and since then as well.

A compelling argument can be made for the fact that Jimmy Butler is the best two-way player in the league today. His five NBA All-Defense selections are an attestation to that. A thorough menace on the floor.

Jimmy Butler heaps of praise on Kevin Durant!

On an episode of ‘Knuckleheads’ with former NBA players, Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, Jimmy Butler was asked an intriguing question by the NBA veterans, which prompted a riveting response from Butler.

On being asked who he would rate as the easier player to guard out of James Harden, Kevin Durant and LeBron James was. Butler named Durant as the hardest, followed by James, and last but not least Harden.

Butler stated-

“1:) KD, as I said early on..(‘He’s the hardest?’) F***, especially with the team he own now. 2:) Probably Bron..because with Bron man, the motherf***** is 6’10, 270lbs, running at full flight, like..you gonna step in front of that?”

It’s no surprise that there have been numerous NBA stars and veterans who have named Kevin Durant as the hardest player to defend against over their careers. At 7’0, ‘KD’ possesses a unique skillset like none other.

A formidable three-level scorer, Durant’s shifty, agile and mobile movements make him a puzzle to figure out for even the best defenders in the league. In addition at 7’0, he possesses a structure like none other which helps him easily impose his size on opponents.

And well, LeBron James needs no introduction. His incredible and decorated body of work speaks for itself.

Butler and his 2022/2023 season!

The Miami Heat are currently ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference. Having amassed just four victories out of a possible ten. The franchise has suffered six defeats in the meantime, leaving them with a conundrum.

However, as has been the case since his arrival in Miami, the organization has always had a slow start to kick off its season. Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in eight games to kickstart his campaign.

‘Jimmy Buckets’, if the past two years are evidence has a knack for flipping the switch during the NBA postseason. Cometh the hour, cometh the man! A fitting ode to a playoff phenom!

