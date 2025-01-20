“Best Record in the League”: Darius Garland Adamant Cleveland Cavaliers Deserve 4 All-Stars

The Cleveland Cavaliers have surpassed even the most optimistic expectations this season, as the team has steamrolled their way to a 35-6 record and the top spot in the Eastern Conference. While Donovan Mitchell is the clear alpha of the group, Cleveland’s dominant first half has been fueled by a team effort. Some believe the Cavs should be sending multiple players to the All-Star Game this season, including Darius Garland.

Draymond Green brought up Cleveland’s dominant start while hosting the Cavs point guard on his show. He underlined how the last team to send four players to the All-Star Game was the 2018 Golden State Warriors before asking Garland why he believed Cleveland could accomplish the same feat. Garland said,

“Number one in the league, best record in the league. Four guys playing probably the best in their career at an All-Star level. And all guys played 39, 40 games so far.”

The 24-year-old playmaker heaped praise on his frontcourt, crediting both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen for cementing themselves among the best at their positions. Garland also underlined the fact that each of Cleveland’s All-Star candidates has played in the majority of the team’s games this year, a factor that has become even more important with the NBA’s revised award stipulations.

Considering these factors, the six-year veteran believes it should be an easy decision to send four Cavs to the midseason event but knows it will come down to a vote. Still, Garland seemed confident that he would receive his second career All-Star nomination.

The Cavaliers have stayed healthy throughout their dominant season

They say the best ability is availability, and the Cavs have succeeded in that area throughout the team’s breakout campaign. None of Cleveland’s four All-Star candidates have missed more than three games this season, an incredible feat in a year where it feels like most teams have struggled to field their best lineup consistently. The Cavs have been able to separate themselves from their peers through superior chemistry and health, along with the roster’s obvious talent.

Garland knows how important staying healthy is throughout the NBA’s grueling 82-game schedule, underlining the team’s health as a key reason for the team’s incredible run. Considering the health of their best players has remained consistent alongside their elite production, the East-leading Cavs have a great case to send four of their players to All-Star weekend.

The Eastern Conference is loaded with talented guards this season, but none have been winning as much as Garland and Mitchell. Still, it will be interesting to see what voters value most when considering the fate of up-and-coming stars like Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, and Tyrese Haliburton.