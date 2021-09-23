Basketball

“As Damian Lillard hit that shot, I thought we were gonna start an earthquake”: CJ McCollum hilariously reveals how Portland fans erupted as Dame hit the famous buzzer-beater over Paul George

“As Damian Lillard hit that shot, I thought we were gonna start an earthquake”: CJ McCollum hilariously reveals how Portland fans erupted as Dame hit the famous buzzer-beater over Paul George
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
RCB vs CSK Head to Head Records in IPL | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings H2H Stats | IPL 2021 Match 35
Next Article
Is Rohit Sharma playing today: Why Hardik Pandya is not playing now vs KKR?
Latest Posts