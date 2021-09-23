“It’s not really fun being a celebrity, rather nobody knows me”: 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic talks about leading a reclusive life

2020-21 MVP Nikola Jokic recently stated that he doesn’t particularly enjoy fame, adding that winning the MVP has made him more public.

The Joker had a career-defining year during the 2020-21 season, winning the league MVP. Jokic became the first center to win the accolade since Shaquille O’Neal. The Denver Nuggets had a 47-25 record during the regular season, finishing 3rd in the western conference.

The Serbian superstar averaged 26.4 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 8.3 APG, and 1.7 SPG on a 56.6% shooting from the field and 86.8% from the free-throw line. Jokic didn’t miss a single game the entire season, playing all 72 of them.

Unfortunately, Jamal Murray’s injury during the flag end of the season would hurt the Nuggets in the post-season. Though they managed to get past the Blazers in the first round, the Phoenix Suns would dominate the Nuggets in the semi-finals, leading to the latter’s ouster.

The Nuggets superstar likes to stay away from the limelight. The Joker recently stated that he doesn’t enjoy the benefits of being a celebrity.

Nikola Jokic hopes winning the 2020-21 MVP doesn’t increase his fame.

The 3x All-Star is not a fan of the glitz and glamour that comes as a part of being an NBA star. The 7-foot center likes to lead a reclusive lifestyle. According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, Jokic has no interest in being famous.

It’s not really fun being a celebrity. Rather nobody knows me than everybody knows me.

If the MVPs recent pictures are anything to go by, he likes staying away from the glamour. Recently, The Joker was captured in a plain green t-shirt talking about his love for horses.

The superstar isn’t present on any social media sites, unlike his contemporaries. The MVP is known to do limited interviews and usually stays away from endorsements.