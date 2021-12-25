Basketball

“As much as I admire Shawn Kemp’s ability, I’m so happy that they didn’t make that trade, Scottie Pippen is like a little brother to me”: Michael Jordan addresses the media post winning the 1996 NBA championship

"As much as I admire Shawn Kemp's ability, I'm so happy that they didn't make that trade, Scottie Pippen is like a little brother to me": Michael Jordan addresses the media post winning the 1996 NBA championship
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers BBL 11 match?
Next Article
Super Sports Park Centurion weather Day 1: What is the weather forecast of Centurion for SA vs IND 1st Test?
NBA Latest Post
NBA lineups tonight: After James Harden's return Brooklyn Nets have met the minimum requirement to play against Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day
NBA lineups tonight: After James Harden’s return Brooklyn Nets have met the minimum requirement to play against Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day

Brooklyn Nets have 10 players available for the Christmas Day matchup against Los Angeles Lakers.…