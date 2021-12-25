Basketball

“I was always a huge fan of Allen Iverson”: Chris Paul reveals the reason behind choosing number 3 for his jersey and how it meshed with his initials

"I was always a huge fan of Allen Iverson": Chris Paul reveals the reason behind choosing number 3 for his jersey and how it meshed with his initials
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Scorchers vs Renegades T20 Head to Head records | Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades stats | BBL 2021 Match 21
Next Article
“Bronny James got legit hooping as well as piano skills”: LeBron James’ eldest son and his Sierra Canyon team celebrate their Iolani Classic win by singing John Legend’s “All Of Me”
NBA Latest Post
“Bronny James got legit hooping as well as piano skills”: LeBron James’ eldest son and his Sierra Canyon team celebrate their Iolani Classic win by singing John Legend’s “All Of Me”
“Bronny James got legit hooping as well as piano skills”: LeBron James’ eldest son and his Sierra Canyon team celebrate their Iolani Classic win by singing John Legend’s “All Of Me”

After defeating St. Paul VI in the Championship game of the Iolani Classic, Bronny James…