“I was always a huge fan of Allen Iverson”: Chris Paul reveals the reason behind choosing number 3 for his jersey and how it meshed with his initials

Veteran point guard Chris Paul reveals why he chose number 3 for his jersey and how Allen Iverson inspired him.

Undoubtedly, a first-ballot Hall of Famer Chris Paul is one of the top point guards in the league today. Though the 2013 All-Star MVP hasn’t won a championship, he has ticked all the other boxes, making him an all-time great. CP3 is one of the best floor generals the NBA has ever seen.

Every team that Paul has been on has witnessed an upward trend. The 36-year old carried the young OKC team to the playoffs in the 2020 Orlando Bubble. His first season in Phoenix saw the team clinch a berth in the NBA Finals.

The eleven-time All-Star has led the league in assists four times and steals six times. Paul signifies the term point guard in all sense. The veteran continues to play some of his best basketball, doing an excellent job for the Phoenix Suns, who are currently the top seed in the NBA.

CP3 recently revealed the story behind choosing number 3 for his jersey and how well it mixed with the initial of his name.

Chris Paul’s jersey number has an Allen Iverson connection.

When the conversation of some of the all-time point guards emerges, one cannot forget to mention CP3 and Allen Iverson. Both Paul and AI have a lot in common, when it comes to their journey in the NBA. The two superstars have never won a championship, though Paul is still playing in the league.

Both were the leaders on their teams when they got to the Finals. However, The Answer paved the way for guards to come and dominate the league. Iverson entered the NBA at a time, when it was known for its big men.

December 14th, 2021, was celebrated as Jersey Day in the NBA. Thus Paul revealed the story behind him choosing the number 3, which also became a part of his nickname.

“Me, my brother, and my dad, we all got the same initials. My dad is CP1. My brother is CP2, he’s second, and I’m CP3. And then that meant a lot, and also I was a huge fan of Allen Iverson, always was a huge fan of Allen Iverson, so that helped too.

(1:03 min)

Iverson was a game-changer for many potential NBA aspirants. The Philly legend was a cultural icon, winning league MVP and four scoring titles during his tenure in the NBA.

Both Paul and Iverson have been the driving force behind their respective teams. Though AI failed to add a ring to his resume, one hopes Paul can do it, especially since he still has some of his prime left.