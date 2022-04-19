"As usual... Charles Barkley is always wrong, most of the times": The internet reacts as Chuck's 'Guarantee' comes undone and the Inside the NBA crew run riot

Charles Barkley has been one of the pundits to watch out for during every Playoff season. It is mostly because he gets things wrong!

Inside the NBA is perhaps the most fun show during the playoffs. A huge part of that fun element is down to the fact that Barkley is the life of the show.

His funny takes, segues, comparisons, and parallels bring audiences to the show. However, his most important contribution is always his ‘guarantees!’.

Charles has been on a roll, calling a lot of important matchups, including the last four championship games across all formats of basketball.

He took to the air, less than a day ago, claiming that four teams would get swept. Well, that take did not last long.

As usual… Chuck is always wrong, most of the times. https://t.co/vqOR0j7hs6 — Kenny Be. Divine (@Kenny_Benjamin) April 19, 2022

Charles Barkley is wrong once again!

Well, well, well, it looks as though Charles Barkley is wrong once again. He had predicted that four teams would get swept in the first round, and already one team has avoided that fate.

The Mavericks calmly beat the Jazz and Barkley’s ‘guarantee’ is already falling apart. The worst part is that it did not even last a full day!

Chuck’s bold #NBAPlayoffs prediction lasted less than 24 hours 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BGAhuVx4lN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2022

As a part of the guarantee, Barkley has to wear Shaq’s chain! We will be ready to see that and we think the whole world will be too!

In Chuck’s defense, the word ‘guarantee’ never came out of his mouth. However, he also did not stop Ernie from writing down the ‘guarantee’ and sticking it on the wall. And anything that goes on the wall, is almost always met with scrutiny.

Will Charles deliver another guarantee during this playoffs? Only time will tell.

