“Charles Barkley’s prediction may come back to haunt him”: If Chuck’s prediction does not come true, he must wear Shaq’s chain

TNT’s Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are involved in a wager about the NBA playoffs.

There are three certainties in life. Death and taxes are unavoidable, but it’s not entirely accurate to include Charles Barkley’s “guarantees” as an analyst. However, he has been incorrect frequently enough for NBA fans to look in the other direction.

Charles Barkley is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. His predictions, on the other hand, are frequently irrational and high-strung.

Barkley is a known gambler and has been vocal about his settings and predictions. The former Hall of Famer had predicted the Portland Trail Blazers to win the Western Conference a couple of years ago. The Blazers failed to even make it past the first round.

Such incidents only serve to validate the running joke during the NBA playoffs that if Barkley picks your team to win, they will lose.

Charles Barkley returns with yet another bold prediction

Chuck is back to his old tricks again as he predicts four teams to get swept in the playoffs this season.

Inside the NBA, fans are well aware of his stances and promises. Chuck has been on a roll lately. His previous four championship guarantees have all come true, and he currently favors the Phoenix Suns to win it all.

Chuck predicted 4 teams would get swept in the First Round. If it doesn’t happen, he has to wear @SHAQ‘s chain for one game 😂 pic.twitter.com/PsWKk2xRFw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 18, 2022

Shaq revealed on a recent episode of Inside the NBA that Barkley will have to wear his custom chain even if one of his four teams fails to sweep.

Barkley has gotten himself into trouble before with his impromptu predictions. This time he is likely to be forced to wear Shaq’s chain for a day.