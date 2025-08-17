ASAP Rocky Shocked At Spike Lee’s Involvement In Michael Jordan’s Multi-Billion Empire

Even the most talented personalities across history need a bit of luck on their side to level up. Michael Jordan, for all that he was, needed Spike Lee when in the commercial space. The campaigns they ran together for Nike in the 80s and 90s catapulted both MJ and Nike into a stratosphere no one has been able to reach, much to ASAP Rocky’s awe.

1988 saw the birth of their first collab as Spike’s ‘Mars Blackmon’ character reappeared on the silver screen in an advertisement for the Air Jordan III. “You know, nobody in the world can cover my main man Michael Jordan,” is a line from the commercial that’s as iconic as the AJ3.

Somehow, Spike/Mars, topped this with an even more influential and iconic advert. “Money it’s gotta be the shoes,” came out when Nike was promoting MJ’s 5th signature. This one line along with Gatorade’s ‘Be Like Mike’ released within a 12-month span and turned Jordan into a cultural phenomenon not seen since the days of Muhammed Ali.

Of course, Jordan Brand’s revenue has entered the billion dollar range with them earning $5.1 billion in 2022. MJ’s 5% stake in Jordan brand has turned him into a multi-billionaire as well over the decades.

So, when Rocky realized Lee had a major part in bringing Michael’s likeness to the rest of the world, he couldn’t contain his adoration and respect. Both Lee and ASAP took to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast to promote the new Denzel Washington feature, ‘Highest 2 Lowest’.

“That was bugged out that you got the significance and the cultural importance of Michael Jordan,” said ASAP. Spike’s appreciation for Jordan having faith in him has also been well documented.

“I’ve had the honor if being called mother****** by Michael Jordan many times,” said Lee. When he asked the 6x champ why he chose him to direct those commercials, his answer was simple. “[Expletive], you wear my shoes.”

Spike Lee: “I’ve had the honor of being called a motherf—er by Michael Jordan many times.” #DirectorsOnDirectors https://t.co/HFuR4oxjZG pic.twitter.com/pMF9phmKz9 — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2023

ASAP Rocky is an original admirer of Jordans

Rocky grew up with Js on his feet while being raised in Harlem so working with the man who is partially responsible for that must’ve been quite the experience.

In an interview with GQ, he spoke on only ever wearing Air Jordan Is and IVs growing up. “I started collecting [IVs]. I wear them and that’s it. I don’t [expletive] with the IIIs. They overrated,” said ASAP 13 years ago.

Rocky has said some questionable things about Nike in the past. In fact, in the aforementioned GQ interview, he did hurl a profanity towards them. This has probably severed any ties between the two but it doesn’t affect the Grammy-nominated artist all too much given that he’s signed to Puma now.