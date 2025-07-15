Asserting “A Lot Of Dudes” Look Like Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant, Cris Carter Labels LeBron James’ Physique “One of One”

Rankings and comparisons in the NBA never stop. They were a popular conversation in the 1960s and remain just as relevant today. Fans and analysts continue to argue over a wide range of topics, but even so, there are a few things that are universally accepted. Shaquille O’Neal is the most dominant big man, for example. Another near-unanimous opinion? LeBron James has the greatest physicality the league has ever seen.

Advertisement

That doesn’t make him the GOAT automatically, and former NFL star Cris Carter agrees. Carter has long said that Michael Jordan is still the greatest of all time, but even he admits LeBron’s physical profile is something basketball has never seen before.

At 6’9″ and 250 pounds, with the agility of a guard and the strength of a forward, LeBron’s body is built for high-level basketball on both ends of the floor — and he’s sustained it for over 20 years. Carter also broke down how LeBron’s strength lies in his all-around game. He acknowledged that the one area where LeBron might edge MJ is passing. But that doesn’t mean MJ couldn’t do it. The Chicago Bulls icon just chose not to.

On Fully Loaded, Carter said, “I mean, LeBron…is almost perfect as an athlete. He has that burning desire in his head and his heart to be elite. And those three people [Kobe, MJ, LeBron], they all have that combination…What does LeBron do better than Michael Jordan? I would say pass the ball.”

Jordan and Kobe Bryant were wired differently. Both were pure scorers who took it upon themselves to shoot their teams to wins, especially in crunch time. That killer instinct is what separated them. Carter believes LeBron has always wanted to tap into that mindset, too, but hasn’t quite matched the same mental edge.

He said, “LeBron also desires determination, but Kobe and Mike are more self-made.” Physically, however, Carter sees a clear gap. He pointed out that many players resemble Jordan and Kobe in terms of build. Their physiques, while athletic, weren’t uncommon for elite shooting guards. LeBron, on the other hand, is one of his kind.

Carter said, “There’s a lot of dudes that look like them [Kobe and MJ], they can’t play like them.” When asked if there’s anyone like King James, Carter said, “Nah, he’s one of one.” There hasn’t been another player with his size, skill, and endurance. Even now, well into his 40s, he’s still logging heavy minutes and producing at a high level.

It’s also worth noting that both MJ and LeBron spent significant time and money on maintaining their bodies. Jordan was ahead of his time in how seriously he took conditioning. During a Q&A session, he said, “Conditioning and nutrition are very important to participating in athletic events, not just basketball, but any other participation of athletic event. I think you have to take it very seriously, it takes a lot of dedication, and I think it may vary from player to player.”

LeBron has elevated that standard even further. “I’ll literally try anything if it’s going to improve me, improve my body, improve my game, improve my lifestyle. That’s just how crazy I am about it,” he once said about his workout regimen. His attention to recovery, diet, and training has allowed him to outlast multiple generations of players.