“Never Seen Zion Williamson So Excited Before”: NBA Twitter Reacts as the Pelicans Star Assures He Will Play in his First Opening Night Ever

Zion Williamson assures New Orleans Pelicans fans that he is going to take the hardwood on opening night against the Brooklyn Nets.

The last time we saw Zion Williamson play a regular season game was 532 days ago when the Pels hosted Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Since sitting out after the 4th May 2021 clash, “Zanos” has missed out on the entire 2021-2022 campaign with lingering injuries.

This past preseason, Zion took the floor several times and looked pretty healthy. Going 3-1 in the 4 games he played, Williamson dominated the paint as he went on to average 11.25 points, 3.25 rebounds, and 2.75 assists on 50% shooting from the field in just 15 minutes!

There were some concerns when Williamson missed out on NOLA’s final preseason clash against the Atlanta Hawks due to an ankle injury (day-to-day). However, the 22-year-old assured Pelicans fans that he would certainly take on the floor in the opening night clash against the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA Twitter reacts as Zion Williamson guarantees to play on opening night

After a practice session, the 6-foot-6 forward was addressing the media. During the same, the former Duke Blue Devil told Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that he would be playing in the regular-season opener.

“Oh, I’m playing Wednesday. Unless god don’t got any of his plans for me to not play on Wednesday, I’m playing Wednesday,” Zion said.

As soon as the clip went up on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with various reactions.

Love this guy — Ugo EZEMA (@ugochvkwv) October 17, 2022

82-0 tour starts Wednesday https://t.co/Z0uCsxqMZ3 — Ingram Alerts (@IngramAlerts) October 17, 2022

How could anyone dislike this kid. He hasn’t stopped smiling since he’s been cleared to play. — xxANTxxMANxx (@xxANTxxMANxx) October 17, 2022

Zion 2.0 let’s go Pels! Heard it from the man himself. https://t.co/mAvADqE96W — LeXXah Drew (@LeXXahDrew) October 17, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans to face Brooklyn’s All-Star trio on their debut

Zion isn’t the only one who will be playing his first regular season game after missing the entire 2021-2022 campaign.

Playing his last regular season clash on 20th June 2021, Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons is all geared up to see regular-season action for the first time in 485 days.

While it will be the first time seeing Brooklyn’s big three consisting of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons in action, it will also be a debut for NOLA’s big three – CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson.

Wednesday’s bout at the Barclays Center will definitely be an action-packed thriller with both teams wanting to start the new campaign with a win.

