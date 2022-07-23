LeBron James got over the $1 billion mark thanks to his $45 bottle of tequila!

LeBron James recently tweeted a picture from Forbes that claimed his Lobos 1707 tequila reposado is the best in the world. It is just $45!

Self-promotion is the way to go these days. If you are not out there hyping yourself up, nobody else will. In this scenario, even if they do, you have to showcase that too.

LeBron James’ tequila brand has taken the world by storm. Everyone in the NBA is well aware of it thanks to a lot of promotions by the superstar and partners like Draymond Green and Anthony Davis.

Lobos 1707 also won an award recently, catapulting it into the hands of spirit reviewers and passionate tequila aficionados alike. The award has staggeringly increased the value of the Lobos brand.

Forbes recently declared LeBron as a billionaire and we suspect that he crossed this mark thanks to a few bottles of his $45 tequila!

In the 🌎 🌍 ??? WHOA!!!! Welcome to the Pack!! 🐺🐺🐺🐺. Let’s keep going team @Lobos1707 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ONMpCHPdbc — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2022

LeBron James backed Lobos 1707 tequila named the best in the world by Forbes Magazine!

When a publication like Forbes names your tequila as among the best in the world, you have to pay attention. It is likely to garner a lot more attention from the public eye.

LeBron would like that, the same publication recently gave him billionaire status, and now his tequila ranks among the best in the world.

Apart from the promotion aspect, the tequila itself is said to be pretty good. Almost everyone has given positive feedback.

The CEO of Lobos 1707 gushed about LeBron as a partner saying that his image has helped the tequila reach new heights.

“He’s been a phenomenal partner, and he’s made the brand obviously grow faster by having access to his engaged and loyal audience.” CEO @diasimms talks the uniqueness of the award-winning spirit @Lobos1707 that made basketball superstar @KingJames invest after his first sip. pic.twitter.com/NflCvRnDvI — Cheddar News (@cheddar) July 21, 2022

How about that, a leading publication like Forbes has listed Lobos 1707 among the best tequila in the world. Is it worth a shot? Pun intended.

