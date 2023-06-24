Decades Before LeBron James’ Chalk Toss, Michael Jordan Forced Announcers Into ‘Protecting’ Themselves With Umbrellas

After winning a fourth title, LeBron James has now made a serious case to steal the GOAT label from Michael Jordan. Over the past few years, both fanbases have had endless arguments over the GOAT conversation. A recent video showing Jordan doing his pre-game chalk toss ritual has resurfaced on social media. While James made the chalk toss a more well-known activity, fans are now accusing the Los Angeles Lakers legend of copying the Bulls icon.

Most NBA players use chalk to dry up their hands to improve their grip. However, a rookie Bron decided to make a show out of it. Starting the famous chalk toss pre-game ritual during the 2003-2004 season, spectators in the crowd would also mimic the King.

However, while LeBron certainly made the ritual more popular, it was actually Michael Jordan who used to toss powder back in the 1990s.

Michael Jordan would toss powder on commentators as a prank

During the 1990s, Jordan would prank the Bulls commentators by clapping his hands full of chalk. As seen in the SportsCenter Instagram post, the commentators would keep the joke running by protecting themselves with the usage of masks and even umbrellas.

Fans often speculate that LBJ took His Airness’ inspiration when it came to tossing chalk. The following tweets by Rohan Marley, Logando, and Majin are just a few examples of the people’s reactions.

Admittedly, yes, Jordan might’ve been the first star to popularize the ritual. However, LeBron’s chalk toss will also remain to be one of the most iconic pre-game traditions.

LeBron switched to jersey no. 6 out of respect for MJ

It is not a surprise that Michael Jordan was an inspiration for LeBron growing up. In fact, Bron even chose to wear the number #23 because of the Bulls’ legend.

However, in 2009, out of respect for Air Jordan, LeBron would switch numbers. As he decided to wear #6, King James asked the NBA to retire #23 league-wide.

Even though we did witness LeBron wear #23 in the following years, the four-time Most Valuable Player has stuck to #6 since the start of the 2021-2022 season.