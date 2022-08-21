At 37y, 234d LeBron James is as old as Kobe Bryant was in his final NBA game

Today, LeBron James is as old as Kobe Bryant was during his final NBA game for the Lakers vs the Jazz back in 2016.

LeBron James is one of the game’s greatest megastars. With the virtue of the 6-foot-9 forward being one of the most versatile players in league history, LBJ was able to witness success for all the teams he suited up for.

Over the span of his 19-year illustrious career, King James has racked up one of the most decorated resumes we’ve ever seen. A few accolades from Bron’s ridiculously long list of achievements include 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 6 All-Defensive selections, the 2004 ROY, a scoring title, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs.

Apart from being a generational talent and one of the most physically dominant forwards, the reason why James is one of the most accomplished superstars in the history of the game is because of his incredible longevity.

Being one of the most durable athletes, Bron has managed to defeat the so-called father time and is still performing as effectively as ever before.

LeBron James prepares to win his 5th championship at the same age Kobe Bryant played his final game

Today, LeBron has turned 37 years and 234 days old and is preparing to add a 5th title to his resume. To give you an example, Kobe Bryant was 37 years and 234 days old when he played his final NBA game.

As soon as this stat went viral, social media blew up with reactions.

Coming off a sensational 19th campaign, averaging 30.3/8.2/6.2, LBJ will hope to lead the Lakers to bounce back and make an impactful run in the postseason.

